Washington, DC police officer dies in motorcycle crash on Virginia highway

A Washington, D.C. police officer who spent nearly a decade on the force died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash, the department said.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Nelson Casillas was involved in a fatal crash in Virginia, the department said.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family & friends during this difficult time," the DC Police Department tweeted.

Casillas, 31, of Stafford, Virginia, had been with MPD for eight years, according to the department.

GEORGIA OUTCAST BIKER WAR: MUG SHOTS, ALIAS NAMES RELEASED IN STATE'S LARGEST MOTORCYCLE GANG BUST

The crash happened in Prince William County on Interstate 95 in the access lanes near Exit 156 for Dale City around 1 p.m., Virginia State Police told Fox News Digital.

Casillas was riding a 2007 Honda CBR1000 RR motorcycle in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed when he cut through the gore area of the ramp and struck a crash cushion, VSP said.

Casillas, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and struck the rear of a northbound 2015 Hyundai SUV traveling in the right exit lane.

Casillas died at the scene, VSP said. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nelson’s death comes just days after West Virginia State Police officer Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed while responding to a complaint of a shooting Friday.