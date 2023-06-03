Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia police officer shot and killed, suspect in custody after intense manhunt

West Virginia State Police officer Cory Maynard was shot and killed

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida woman was shoplifting when car with two children inside bursts into flames, police say Video

Florida woman was shoplifting when car with two children inside bursts into flames, police say

Alicia Moore was stealing from an Orlando department store when two children were left alone in her car, police said. (City of Orlando)

A West Virginia State Police officer was killed while responding to a complaint of a shooting on Friday.

Sgt. Cory Maynard as well as two other officers initially responded to a complaint of a shooting at a home on Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia when Timothy Kennedy, 29, allegedly began firing his weapon. Maynard was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Kennedy is being charged with first-degree murder.

He fled the scene after the alleged incident, triggering what turned into an hours-long manhunt which ended up postponing a graduation ceremony on Friday night, with residents in the area being told to stay inside.

Kennedy was taken into custody on Friday night in a stolen vehicle which was stopped at a law enforcement checkpoint.

MISSISSIPPI POLICE OFFICER KILLED WHILE RESPONDING TO HOSTAGE SITUATION, ANOTHER INJURED

West Virginia suspect

Sgt. Cory Maynard (L) as well as two other officers initially responded to a complaint of a shooting at a home on Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia when Timothy Kennedy (R), 29, allegedly began firing his weapon. Maynard was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died. (West Virginia State Police via AP)

He's being held without bond.

Maynard was previously awarded in 2015 by the state police after administering first aid to a man who was involved in a pursuit and crashed into his vehicle, then stabbing himself in the neck.

Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, was also injured during the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and was in serious but stable condition.

OFF-DUTY CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SHOT AFTER MOVING GARBAGE CANS BLOCKING ALLEYWAY

West Virginia

This jail booking photo provided by West Virginia State Police shows Timothy Kennedy, who was arraigned Saturday, June 3, 2023, on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a West Virginia state police officer. Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot Friday, June 2, in the Mingo County community of Beech Creek. (West Virginia State Police via AP)

West Virginia man

Timothy Kennedy is shown in this undated photo sent by West Virginia State Police. State Police identified, Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, West Virginia, as a suspect in the fatal shooting Friday, June 2, 2023, of a West Virginia State Police sergeant. Kennedy was being sought.  (West Virginia State Police via AP)

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Republican Governor Jim Justice said that he's "absolutely heartbroken."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West Virginia police

This undated photo provided by West Virginia State Police shows State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard. Maynard was fatally shot Friday, June 2, 2023, in the Mingo County community of Beech Creek. A suspect was arraigned Saturday, June 3.  (Courtesy of West Virginia State Police via AP)

"The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all," Justice said. "I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.