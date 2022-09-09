Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Vladimir Putin will not attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

United Kingdom has spoken out repeatedly against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Charles becomes next British monarch, returns to Buckingham Palace following Queen Elizabeth's death

Charles becomes next British monarch, returns to Buckingham Palace following Queen Elizabeth's death

'Good Morning Britain' reporter Lorna Shaddick joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss what is next for the British monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be among the heads of state to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming funeral, his spokesperson announced Friday. 

Dimitry Peskov, speaking to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, said Putin is not being considered for Moscow’s representation at the event, noting that the Kremlin is waiting to learn about the protocol of the ceremony before deciding who will attend. 

The United Kingdom has firmly opposed Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, which has lasted nearly 200 days. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accompanied by Queen Elizabeth II during his state visit on June 24, 2003, in London.

Putin and Western leaders have avoided meeting with each other since the onset of the conflict. 

On Thursday, following Elizabeth’s death, Putin wrote a letter to King Charles III. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Queen Elizabeth enter Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage on June 24, 2003.

"Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," he said. "The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.  

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace after traveling from Balmoral Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in London, on Friday, Sept. 9. 

"For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage," he continued. "I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain." 