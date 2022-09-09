Expand / Collapse search
President Xi, Putin offer condolences, praise for Queen Elizabeth II

Putin and Xi lauded the late Queen Elizabeth II's leadership, authority and love for her subjects

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The United Kingdom received condolences on the passing of their monarch from two heads of state whose countries currently have difficult relations with the West.

President Vladimir Putin sent a message of sympathy to the British Royal Family on Friday, praising the queen's "love" and "authority" regarding her subjects.

"The most important events of the United Kingdom's recent history are inextricably bound with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed her subjects' love and respect as well as authority on the world stage," Putin said in a statement.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles sit in the House of Lords at the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Queen Elizabeth II goes to parliament Wednesday to outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles sit in the House of Lords at the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Queen Elizabeth II goes to parliament Wednesday to outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by Britain's plans for leaving the European Union. (AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping similarly sent condolences to the royal family upon news of the monarch's passing.

Chinese state media lauded the queen's bilateral relations with China and friendly demeanor with the communist state.

"The queen was the first British monarch to visit China and received multiple Chinese state leaders’ on their visits to Britain," Chinese Communist Party spokeswoman Mao Ning said. She has made important contributions to promoting the understanding of Chinese and British people and expanding friendly exchanges between the two countries."

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a commendation ceremony for role models of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics at the Great Hall of the People on April 8 in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a commendation ceremony for role models of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics at the Great Hall of the People on April 8 in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The royal family announced mourning and condolences arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. A period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, per King Charles III.

Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch

She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Russia President Vladimir Putin. (Alexander Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace in London for the first time in their new positions.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com