President Xi, Putin offer condolences, praise for Queen Elizabeth II

The United Kingdom received condolences on the passing of their monarch from two heads of state whose countries currently have difficult relations with the West.

President Vladimir Putin sent a message of sympathy to the British Royal Family on Friday, praising the queen's "love" and "authority" regarding her subjects.

"The most important events of the United Kingdom's recent history are inextricably bound with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed her subjects' love and respect as well as authority on the world stage," Putin said in a statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping similarly sent condolences to the royal family upon news of the monarch's passing.

Chinese state media lauded the queen's bilateral relations with China and friendly demeanor with the communist state.

"The queen was the first British monarch to visit China and received multiple Chinese state leaders’ on their visits to Britain," Chinese Communist Party spokeswoman Mao Ning said. She has made important contributions to promoting the understanding of Chinese and British people and expanding friendly exchanges between the two countries."

The royal family announced mourning and condolences arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. A period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, per King Charles III.

Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest-married British monarch.

She had ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much-loved and respected figure during her decades-long reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6, 2022, celebrating with the Platinum Jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

King Charles III and Camilla , the Queen Consort, arrived at Buckingham Palace in London for the first time in their new positions.

