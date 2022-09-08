Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision: Royal family traveling to be by her side

Prince Charles is the heir apparent to the British throne: Here's the line of successsion

Prince Charles is next in line for the British throne.

The succession to the British throne "is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute," according to the Royal Family’s website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently changed the line of succession with the birth of their children. Harry and Meghan's son Archie became seventh in line to the throne - behind his dad - while Lilibet Diana is now eighth.

