Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Last Update

Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision: Royal family traveling to be by her side

Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision after doctors became "concerned" for her health, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. She is "resting comfortably" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Covered by: Lauryn Overhultz

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Prince Charles is the heir apparent to the British throne: Here's the line of successsion

Prince Charles is next in line for the British throne.

The succession to the British throne "is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute," according to the Royal Family’s website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently changed the line of succession with the birth of their children. Harry and Meghan's son Archie became seventh in line to the throne - behind his dad - while Lilibet Diana is now eighth.

Click here to take a look at the full line of succession for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II, who is 96 years old.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Prince William, Prince Andrew arrive in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision

Prince William, Prince Andrew arrive in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision

A plane reportedly carrying members of Queen Elizabeth's family arrives in Aberdeen, Scotland, Sept. 8, 2022. (APTN)

A plane carrying members of the royal family has landed in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.

Prince William, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex were aboard the flight.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty's health,' recommend medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned for Her Majesty's health,' recommend medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth's doctors "are concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, adding that they recommended she stay under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable" at Balmoral Castle, the palace added. The queen, 96, celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year.

Click here to read more.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Live Coverage begins here