Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision: Royal family traveling to be by her side
Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision after doctors became "concerned" for her health, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. She is "resting comfortably" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Prince Charles is next in line for the British throne.
The succession to the British throne "is regulated not only through descent but also by Parliamentary statute," according to the Royal Family’s website.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently changed the line of succession with the birth of their children. Harry and Meghan's son Archie became seventh in line to the throne - behind his dad - while Lilibet Diana is now eighth.
A plane carrying members of the royal family has landed in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
Prince William, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex were aboard the flight.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth's doctors "are concerned for Her Majesty’s health," Buckingham Palace announced Thursday, adding that they recommended she stay under medical supervision.
"The Queen remains comfortable" at Balmoral Castle, the palace added. The queen, 96, celebrated her platinum jubilee earlier this year.
