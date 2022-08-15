Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia toddler dies days after being found with gunshot wound

Virginia police are searching for suspect

Associated Press
A toddler has died days after he was found shot at his home in Virginia, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard on Wednesday night found the 2-year-old boy inside his home with a life-threatening injury, Portsmouth police said. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and he died Saturday, police said.

Police haven’t released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Virginia police are searching for Al Demond McNeil who is believed to be involved in the murder of a 2-year-old child.

Police are searching for Al Demond McNeil, 39, who is charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony, according to police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe.