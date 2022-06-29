Virginia police make arrest in murder of DC nonprofit founder shot to death while wife, kids were home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia police announced early Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of the founder of a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit found shot to death in his home six days ago.

A press conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide details on the arrest made in connection to the June 24 homicide of DonorSee founder Gret Glyer in his home on Bolton Village Court, the City of Fairfax Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Lasowitz confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lasowitz did not have information immediately available about the suspect before the live event.

In a press release Monday, the department previously revealed that police responded at 2:58 a.m. Friday to the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The responding officers entered the residence and found a male who had been shot with a firearm.

VIRGINIA POLICE INVESTIGATE MYSTERIOUS AT-HOME, OVERNIGHT MURDER OF DC NONPROFIT FOUNDER

The victim, later identified as Glyer, who resided at the residence, had succumbed to his injuries, the police department said and announced that they were investigating the death as a homicide.

Glyer, founder of the nonprofit DonorSee, moved into the Fairfax neighborhood about six months ago with his wife and two young children, neighbors told FOX 5 DC.

His wife, Heather, dialed 911, and police radio audio captured the dispatcher relaying that the woman reported hearing a loud noise and said she believed an intruder had possibly shot her husband.

The next-door neighbor reported hearing three gunshots. Glyer's two young children were at home at the time of the shooting but were not harmed, police told FOX 5.

Police also told the outlet that the home's rear door was open but did not disclose whether there were signs of forced entry or if weapons had been found. "At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a wider threat to the community," the police department said Monday.

In an email to Fox News Digital Tuesday, City of Fairfax Police Sgt. Lisa Gardner said an autopsy had been completed on Saturday that confirmed the death as a homicide, but she declined to provide more details regarding the case citing the pending investigation by detectives.

According to its website, DonorSee was founded by Glyer following a life-changing trip to Malawi, Africa, in 2013, during which time he raised money to build a girls' school.

"Gret Glyer dreamed of a world without extreme poverty. Through his years of humble persistence and inspirational leadership, he did more to move humanity toward that goal than most people thought possible," DonorSee’s interim CEO Owen O’Doherty said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are saddened beyond words by his tragic, untimely passing. Our hearts are especially with his wife, Heather, and his two children," he said. "We known that he would have wanted us to carry on the visionary work he started, and we will do so with special determination."

O’Doherty said those inspired by Glyer’s life story are encouraged to donate in his honor to The Humanity Fund, which Glyer launched just over one week ago and is designed to "lift the poorest 10% of humanity our of extreme poverty through projects supported on the DonorSee platform."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gret said when he launched the Fund that ‘the key to ending one of the world’s biggest tragedies is happiness’," O’Doherty recalled. "We will move forward by embodying this same hope and happiness that Gret spread throughout the world."

The nonprofit also orchestrated a fundraiser for Glyer's wife and children. As of Wednesday morning, the platform raised $56,250 to support the deceased founder’s family.