©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia inmates escape from federal prison

The missing inmates were identified as Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities are searching for four inmates who escaped from a federal prison in Virginia this weekend, officials said.

Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw went missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, FOX 5 of Washington D.C. reported. Hopewell is located about 20 miles from Richmond, Virginia, which is the state's capital.

An investigation is underway

The inmates were reported missing by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, who said the inmates walked away from the minimum security facility. No other details regarding their escape were provided.

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Corey Branch and Tavares Lajuane Graham.  Federal officials say Branch and Graham, were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP)

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Corey Branch and Tavares Lajuane Graham.  Federal officials say Branch and Graham, were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP) (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP)

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies were immediately notified of the missing inmates and an internal investigation into how they escaped has been initiated, FOX 5 reported.

The crimes

According to the report, one of the inmates was serving a drug-related sentence, one was serving a firearm-possession sentence, while the other two were serving time for both drug and firearm-related offenses.

Shaw, 46, was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to sell heroin.

Willis, 30, was sentenced to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw.  Federal officials say Willis and Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP)

This photo provided by Federal Bureau of Prisons shows from left, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw.  Federal officials say Willis and Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP) (Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP)

Branch, 41, was sentenced to 13 years for intent to distribute fentanyl. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Graham, 44, was sentenced to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and gun charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service is encouraging anyone with information concerning their whereabouts to call them at (804) 545-8501. 