Criminal illegal immigrant allegedly rams ICE vehicle in Minnesota as attacks on agents surge

A criminal illegal immigrant was detained Saturday after allegedly ramming his car into a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle in Minnesota, according to federal authorities.

Tranquilino Sixto-Anorve, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested after allegedly striking an ICE vehicle and a civilian car Saturday morning in St. Paul, officials said.

According to ICE, Sixto-Anorve has multiple DUI convictions and was being targeted for arrest because his criminal history indicated he was a "public safety threat."

"This ramming highlights increased risks our brave men and women of ICE face amid hostile rhetoric and actions from anti-ICE agitators and politicians," ICE said in a statement.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News Digital that Sixto-Anorve entered the country illegally at an unknown date and location.

Sixto-Anorve is in ICE custody.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over illegal immigration and reports of anti-ICE agitators attempting to violently disrupt federal law enforcement operations.

DHS said earlier this month that ICE officers are facing a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks.

According to DHS, from Jan. 21, 2025, to Jan. 7, 2026, ICE officers experienced 66 "vehicular attacks," compared to two during the same period the previous year.

ICE also arrested an illegal immigrant in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this month whom the agency said "weaponized" his vehicle by ramming two ICE vehicles and nearly running over an agent.

Cuban illegal immigrant Robyn Argote Brooks is accused of ramming two ICE vehicles in a San Antonio parking lot in an attempt to evade arrest during a targeted vehicle stop, according to DHS.

Video of the incident shows Brooks driving a sedan that was boxed in by agents’ vehicles when he allegedly defied law enforcement commands and suddenly reversed, narrowly missing an agent and striking a federal SUV.

After unsuccessfully accelerating into the larger vehicle, Brooks then sped forward into another ICE sedan positioned in front of him, continuing to accelerate as agents attempted to stop him.

The confrontation ended when an agent broke through the driver-side window and pulled Brooks from the vehicle to place him under arrest.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment.

