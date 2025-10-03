Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

ICE officers in Illinois targeted by illegal immigrants who used 'vehicles as weapons,' officials say

Illegal aliens Miguel Escareno De Loera and Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes accused of ramming vehicles at ICE

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Noem calls out Illinois leaders for their handling of criminal illegal immigrants Video

Noem calls out Illinois leaders for their handling of criminal illegal immigrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slams Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson during visit to Illinois on Aug. 8, 2025.

Two illegal immigrants were arrested in Illinois for allegedly weaponizing their vehicles in "deliberate attempts to ram and injure" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced. 

The reported assaults in Norridge and Bensenville come as anti-ICE sentiment is surging in the Chicago metro area, with protests centered around an ICE facility in the suburb of Broadview. 

"Thankfully none of our law enforcement was killed because of these deranged criminals' attacks on law enforcement. This is exactly what happens when [Illinois] Governor Pritzker, [Chicago] Mayor Johnson, and other sanctuary politicians demonize ICE and encourage illegal aliens to resist law enforcement," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. 

"Our ICE law enforcement is facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults — including cars — being used as weapons against them," she added. "Secretary [Kristi] Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." 

ICE CHIEF FIRES BACK AT CHICAGO-AREA MAYOR, CITES ‘VIOLENT RIOTERS’ AFTER WEEKS OF BROADVIEW UNREST 

Miguel Escareno De Loera, a suspected in an attempted vehicle ramming attack in the Chicago metro area, is pictured

Miguel Escareno De Loera, right, was taken into custody after he tried to ram his vehicle into ICE officers in Norridge, Ill., the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.  (DHS)

Homeland Security said both alleged assaults happened on Wednesday. 

"In the first assault in Norridge, IL, Miguel Escareno De Loera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, rammed his vehicle into an ICE law enforcement vehicle twice. He then jumped a curb and crashed his car into a stop sign — ending his violent assault," according to DHS. "Escareno De Loera entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location, without inspection by an immigration official." 

"In the second instance, Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, rammed his vehicle into ICE agents during a targeted enforcement operation, and then exited the vehicle and fled into his residence in Bensenville, IL," the department added. "This criminal illegal alien was later arrested on scene without incident." 

DHS RELEASES IMAGES OF FIREARMS TAKEN FROM CHICAGO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS 

Authorities and anti-ICE protesters in Broadview, Illinois

Federal law enforcement agents break up protesters outside an immigrant processing center with a barrage of tear gas and pepper balls on Sept. 27, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois.  (Getty Images)

Lopez-Funes also entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location, without inspection by an immigration official, DHS said. 

"Both criminals will remain in custody pending removal proceedings, and the Administration is pursuing criminal charges for assaulting law enforcement," the department added. 

Federal law enforcement confronts anti-ICE protesters in Broadview, Illinois

Federal law enforcement confronts anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Fox News)

ICE launched Operation Midway Blitz earlier this month, describing the operation as one that, "will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
