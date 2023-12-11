Video shows LA motorist shooting french fries from $250,000 Lamborghini exhaust system

A man in Los Angeles has gone viral after a video shows him shoving McDonald's french fries into the exhaust system of his $250,000 Lamborghini Huracán.

Despite concerns that the stunt might damage the exhaust system, the video shows the fries shooting out of the car's exhaust pipe and soaring into the sky.

Los Angeles resident Gabriel Fernandez captured the video and shared it with Storyful stating that his friend got the idea to "dump" fries in the exhaust pipe of his car after they stopped at McDonald's.

"We thought it was a bad idea since it might have gotten stuck in the exhaust system and not have gone out. But in the end, it all ended in a viral snowy french fry video," said Fernandez.

