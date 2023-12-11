Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

Video shows LA motorist shooting french fries from $250,000 Lamborghini exhaust system

Video shows a man shooting french fries out of Lamborhini exhaust system in Los Angeles.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
VIDEO: LA man shoots McDonald's fries from $250,000 Lamborghini Video

VIDEO: LA man shoots McDonald's fries from $250,000 Lamborghini

Man shoots french fries out of Lamborghini exhaust system in Los Angeles. (Credit: Storyful)

A man in Los Angeles has gone viral after a video shows him shoving McDonald's french fries into the exhaust system of his $250,000 Lamborghini Huracán.

Despite concerns that the stunt might damage the exhaust system, the video shows the fries shooting out of the car's exhaust pipe and soaring into the sky. 

Los Angeles resident Gabriel Fernandez captured the video and shared it with Storyful stating that his friend got the idea to "dump" fries in the exhaust pipe of his car after they stopped at McDonald's.

"We thought it was a bad idea since it might have gotten stuck in the exhaust system and not have gone out. But in the end, it all ended in a viral snowy french fry video," said Fernandez.

PARIS' LUXURY RITZ HOTEL FINDS GUEST'S MISSING RING WORTH $800K IN VACUUM CLEANER BAG

  • Video shows Lamborghini shooting French fries
    Image 1 of 2

    Man shoots french fries out of Lamborhini exhaust system in Los Angeles. (Storyful)

  • Video shows Lamborghini shooting French fries
    Image 2 of 2

    LA motorist shoots french fries from Lamborghini.  (Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP