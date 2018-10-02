This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The Jaguar I-Pace is Tesla's first challenger in the luxury electric car segment and a charmer, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.
First update since 2009.
The new BMW M5 is a bad car.
It rocks.
There's a new Ford watch that costs $461,500.
A Porsche 959 is worth more than a million dollars in today's classic car market.
Not a bad price, either.
You’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but sometimes the cover is the point.
A driver in Fairfax County, Va., totaled a McLaren 720S luxury sports car just a day after it was purchased, police said.