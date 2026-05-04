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Police and Law Enforcement

Video shows Florida mom’s heated arrest after she allegedly kicked child at youth football game

Bodycam captures profane confrontation as deputies detain Renee Lambert at Brooks Park in Fort Myers

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Florida mom arrested after allegedly kicking child during football game, police say Video

Florida mom arrested after allegedly kicking child during football game, police say

Police bodycam captures the chaotic arrest of a Florida mom accused of storming a youth football field and kicking a child. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

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A Florida mom was arrested Saturday after chaos erupted at a youth football game — ending with an adult allegedly kicking a child, authorities said.

Renee Lambert was taken into custody and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer after she allegedly stormed a Pop Warner game at Brooks Park in Fort Myers and kicked a juvenile player, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies working security at the park said they were called to the field after a fight broke out between players following a play. Video reviewed by police showed Lambert running onto the field and kicking a juvenile player, authorities said.

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Florida mom arrested for allegedly kicking a child at football game

Renee Lambert was taken into custody and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Lambert claimed a child hit her with a helmet, prompting her actions, but investigators said that claim was not supported by the evidence.

Bodycam footage captures a tense, profanity-laced confrontation as deputies attempt to detain her.

"So you're mad at them for hitting me?" Lambert asks.

"I’m mad at an adult for attacking a kid," the officer responds.

"Stop! You’re detained right now," the officer later commands.

"No I’m not. Goodbye… get your hands off me," she fires back.

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Florida mom arrested allegedly kicking child

Bodycam footage captured a tense, profanity-laced confrontation as deputies attempt to detain her. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

"You are being pointed out as being a suspect right now — you’re detained," the officer says again moments later.

She then demands, "Where's number nine? Go get number nine."

"A kid?" the officer asks.

"Yes."

"You’re an adult," he responds.

The footage ends with a chaotic scene as deputies attempt to place Lambert in handcuffs.

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Brooks Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

A view of the football field at Brooks Park in Fort Myers, Florida. (Google Maps)

In a separate incident last month, another Florida mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at a bar in Universal CityWalk while she went drinking elsewhere, officials said.

Amanda Thorpe, 33, of Lake Mary, was charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving her daughter behind to go drinking at another bar, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

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The Lee County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.
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