Washington man faces assault charges after allegedly attacking teen referees during son's hockey game

A man from Washington state is facing assault charges after he was accused of shoving two teenage referees during his son’s hockey game, which was captured on video by security cameras.

Uriel Isaac Cortes Gonzalez, 42, is facing two counts of misdemeanor assault after police say he attacked two referees, both under the age of 15, in an "unprovoked" incident during a youth hockey game Sunday.

According to court records, officials with the Seattle Police Department received reports of an "irate parent" assaulting two teenage refs at the Kraken Community Iceplex Sunday just before noon.

The caller told a dispatcher the man had left before the game ended, but he was later located by police at a traffic light near the complex.

Gonzalez told police he witnessed his son being assaulted by another player from the opposing team during the game, according to arrest records. He alleged his son was "punched and kicked for about thirty seconds, and the referees did nothing to stop the assault."

He claimed he walked to the ice to break up the fight and that he shoved one referee to get to his son. He also claimed he was unaware the game officials were minors.

Police reviewed the incident, which was captured by the complex’s security cameras, and found that Gonzalez’s version of the incident was not supported by video evidence.

According to the arrest report, there was no fight going on at the time of the alleged assault. The referees, 13 and 14, told police they had already broken up a fight and had gone over to the box were officials were sitting to document it. At that time, video footage shows Gonzalez approaching them both from behind and shoveing them to the ground.

"There was no fight at the time, and the game was stopped," police records stated, adding "the assault appeared to be unprovoked."

The two victims did not appear to have serious injuries and were treated on site. Police arrested Gonzalez, and he was charged Tuesday with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

The Kraken released a statement in response to the incident saying Gonzalez has been banned from the rink.

"The Seattle Kraken and Kraken Community Iceplex strive to foster an environment of just that — community — where everyone can share their love of hockey. The Kraken code posted on the walls at KCI reminds us of that, and our values, every day. There is absolutely no place in hockey, or any sport, for the behavior that occurred on Sunday.

"The Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey are leading an investigation with the authorities, and we have been assisting them since the incident occurred. The person in question has been banned from our facility."