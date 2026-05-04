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Crime

Rideshare passenger held hostage for eight hours during armed standoff with police in swanky neighborhood

The suspect was reportedly wanted for alleged attempted murder on a peace officer and refused to stop for authorities

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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WATCH: Rideshare driver sparks chase, 8-hour standoff with passenger trapped Video

WATCH: Rideshare driver sparks chase, 8-hour standoff with passenger trapped

Authorities surround a vehicle after a rideshare driver who was believed to be armed allegedly held a passenger hostage while fleeing from police in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, May 3, 2026. (Credit: FOX 11) 

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A hostage has been released after a tense eight-hour standoff involving an armed suspect barricaded inside a pickup truck alongside a rideshare passenger in California over the weekend. 

The incident unfolded around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, when a rideshare driver allegedly armed with a weapon led police on a chase through Beverly Hills, according to FOX 11. 

The suspect was reportedly wanted by police for attempted murder of a peace officer and refused to stop for authorities, prompting a short chase. 

Footage from the scene shows Beverly Hills police and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies surrounding the gray pickup truck as both the suspect and rideshare passenger remain inside.

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Authorities responding to a rideshare hostage incident in Beverly Hills

Authorities respond to an incident involving a rideshare driver allegedly holding a passenger hostage in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 3, 2026. (FOX 11)

Around 10:45 p.m., the passenger was able to safely exit the car, marking the end of an eight-hour standoff, according to FOX 11. 

Authorities surrounding a vehicle during a standoff in Beverly Hills

Authorities surround a vehicle after a rideshare driver allegedly held a passenger hostage while fleeing from police in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 3, 2026. (FOX 11)

At the time the standoff came to an end, authorities reportedly had not made any arrests.

Authorities surrounding a vehicle during a standoff in Beverly Hills

Authorities surround a vehicle after a rideshare driver allegedly held a passenger hostage while fleeing from police in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 3, 2026. (FOX 11)

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Details regarding what led up to the chase, aside from the alleged attempted murder on a peace officer, were not immediately available. 

The Beverly Hills Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Jesse Watson contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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