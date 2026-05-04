Shooting during party at Oklahoma's Arcadia Lake leaves at least 10 wounded, police say

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At least 10 people were rushed to hospitals with gunshot wounds on Sunday after a shooting during a party at a lake near Oklahoma City, according to police.

Edmond police responded Sunday evening after receiving multiple reports of shots fired at around 9 p.m. at a gathering near Arcadia Lake, department spokeswoman Emily Ward said at a press briefing.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting as of late Sunday, but Ward said there was no known threat to the public.

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"We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses," Ward said.

In addition to the 10 people transported to hospitals by emergency responders, Ward said more drove themselves to hospitals for medical evaluations.

Victims were admitted to hospitals in "various conditions," she said.

Ward said the party where the shooting was reported featured a large group of people who are believed to be young adults.

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Authorities from the Edmond Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to the area east of East 15th Street and Air Depot.

"Edmond Police, along with Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and located numerous victims," the police department also said in a social media post.

"Emergency personnel transported 10 victims to various metro-area hospitals. The total number of victims is expected to change as additional individuals transported themselves to area hospitals. There is no update on victim conditions at this time. There are no suspects in custody," the post added.

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Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Edmond Police.

Arcadia Lake is located around 13 miles north of Oklahoma City in the suburb of Edmond. It is a manmade reservoir used for flood control that is also a popular recreational spot for fishing, boating, picnicking and camping.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.