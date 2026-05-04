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Alabama

Veteran NY detective dad storms in to confront Alabama frat bro accused of assaulting his daughter: police

The victim's father, a veteran Long Island detective, also charged after allegedly threatening frat bro at his front porch

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
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A University of Alabama fraternity member was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in an incident that went viral online, triggering a chain reaction that ended with her father, a veteran Long Island police officer, facing charges of his own after being accused of confronting him.

Ryan Jeffery DellaFranco, 20, allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, a 19-year-old, on Sunday in a "domestic dispute," according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. No arrests were made immediately, but DellaFranco was later arrested on charges of third-degree domestic violence/assault.

DellaFranco later turned himself in to police and was released after he posted $500 bond.

Police said the alleged domestic violence incidents took place at two residences in Tuscaloosa.

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Mugshot of Ryan Jeffery DellaFranco, 20.

Ryan Jeffery DellaFranco was arrested on charges of third-degree domestic violence/assault after an investigation. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Before DellaFranco turned himself in, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman told Fox News Digital that the victim's father showed up to his front porch and "made threats to harm him." The father is a veteran detective with the Nassau County Police Department. His current status with the department was not immediately clear.

The man was charged with harassment and released on a $500 bond. Fox News Digital is not identifying the woman's father to protect the victim's identity.

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Authorities did not provide additional details on what led to the alleged assault by DellaFranco and his ex-girlfriend.

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The University of Alabama College of Nursing building exterior

The suspect was a fraternity member at the University of Alabama. (Getty Images)

The domestic incident involving DellaFranco is under investigation by the West Alabama INTERCEPT Task Force, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating both incidents.

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A spokesperson from the Theta Chi fraternity's international headquarters told Fox News Digital that DellaFranco is not a member anymore.

"Mr. DellaFranco is no longer a member of Theta Chi, and the International Fraternity is unaware of any connection between the charges against Mr. DellaFranco and any Theta Chi activity," the spokesperson said.

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University of Alabama entry sign

An entrance sign at the University of Alabama. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

"The Fraternity urges anyone with information on these allegations to cooperate with law enforcement," the statement added.

Fox News Digital reached out to DellaFranco, the victim's father and the Nassau County Police Department for comment.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
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