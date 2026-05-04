Veteran NY detective dad storms in to confront Alabama frat bro accused of assaulting his daughter: police

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A University of Alabama fraternity member was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in an incident that went viral online, triggering a chain reaction that ended with her father, a veteran Long Island police officer, facing charges of his own after being accused of confronting him.

Ryan Jeffery DellaFranco, 20, allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, a 19-year-old, on Sunday in a "domestic dispute," according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. No arrests were made immediately, but DellaFranco was later arrested on charges of third-degree domestic violence/assault.

DellaFranco later turned himself in to police and was released after he posted $500 bond.

Police said the alleged domestic violence incidents took place at two residences in Tuscaloosa.

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Before DellaFranco turned himself in, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman told Fox News Digital that the victim's father showed up to his front porch and "made threats to harm him." The father is a veteran detective with the Nassau County Police Department. His current status with the department was not immediately clear.

The man was charged with harassment and released on a $500 bond. Fox News Digital is not identifying the woman's father to protect the victim's identity.

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Authorities did not provide additional details on what led to the alleged assault by DellaFranco and his ex-girlfriend.

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The domestic incident involving DellaFranco is under investigation by the West Alabama INTERCEPT Task Force, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating both incidents.

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A spokesperson from the Theta Chi fraternity's international headquarters told Fox News Digital that DellaFranco is not a member anymore.

"Mr. DellaFranco is no longer a member of Theta Chi, and the International Fraternity is unaware of any connection between the charges against Mr. DellaFranco and any Theta Chi activity," the spokesperson said.

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"The Fraternity urges anyone with information on these allegations to cooperate with law enforcement," the statement added.

Fox News Digital reached out to DellaFranco, the victim's father and the Nassau County Police Department for comment.