Bodycam footage shows Powerball winner arrested after kicking deputy in face

Newly released body camera footage shows Florida deputies arresting a Kentucky Powerball winner after allegedly kicking a deputy in the face, shortly after he collected the jackpot prize.

James Farthing, 50, was charged with one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts of simple battery and resisting an officer in connection with the incident on April 29.

Farthing's girlfriend, Jacqueline Fightmaster, was also arrested. She was charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly intoxication. She was accused of trying to fight other patrons in the resort bar.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released body camera video on Tuesday that appeared to show Farthing kicking a deputy in the face as he attempted to break up a fight between the suspect and another man.

Deputies had arrived at the Tradewinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida, and found two men fighting and a woman on the ground.

Farthing allegedly punched another hotel guest in the face during an argument.

When a responding deputy attempted to break up the fight, Farthing allegedly kicked him in the face and subsequently tried to flee the scene, although deputies used a taser, and he was tackled before being taken into custody.

"No shirt comes over to kick him, misses and hits me right here," the deputy is heard saying in the video.

The other man involved in the fight was also seen being placed in handcuffs.

The arrests came shortly after Farthing and his mother won the Powerball jackpot in Kentucky.

Farthing had purchased a $2 ticket from a gas station in Georgetown, Kentucky. After matching all the numbers, Farthing and his mother, Linda Grizzle, won a $167.3 million jackpot prize, the largest ever awarded in the state.

Farthing was on parole for charges in Kentucky when he was arrested in Florida. He waived his right to a probable cause hearing in June, requesting to serve out the remainder of his sentence. He is expected to be released later this month.

He has a lengthy criminal history, having spent a total of 30 years in prison at various facilities, according to reports. He has convictions across nine counties in Kentucky for several offenses, including choking a girlfriend, bribing officers while in prison and selling cocaine to an undercover officer.