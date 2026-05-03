Cole Allen's defense lawyers say he has been removed from suicide watch

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The defense team for Cole Allen, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting suspect, withdrew a motion to remove him from suicide watch after learning the restriction had already been lifted, calling the request moot and asking the court to cancel Monday’s hearing.

In a filing, Allen’s attorneys said they had recently learned he is no longer on suicide status at the D.C. Jail, rendering their earlier motion unnecessary and prompting a request to vacate the May 4 hearing.

Allen’s attorneys have asked the court to cancel Monday’s hearing, though it remains scheduled pending the judge’s decision.

Suicide watch involves 24-hour lockdown in a "safe cell."

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Prior to Sunday afternoon's developments, Allen's attorneys had argued that the restriction violated his rights.

"Such restrictions deprive Mr. Allen from accessing resources like a jail tablet, which would permit him to communicate with loved ones outside of the jail," the defense motion states. "Similarly, because Mr. Allen is not permitted to retain personal items while in the cell, it is counsel’s understanding that he cannot review documents that counsel leave with him, thus hindering his ability to assist in his own defense."

The defense argued in the motion that being kept on the suicide precaution "is unnecessary" and violates Allen's due process rights "by depriving him of dignity" by forcing him to be escorted to the shower, strip searched when leaving or entering his cell, and required to wear a padded vest while in the cell.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told CNN on Sunday that prosecutors would bring the case before a grand jury this week and suggested they’re working toward securing an indictment with additional charges.

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Allen, a 31-year-old California computer scientist, is accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 25 after allegedly rushing a Secret Service checkpoint while armed with multiple weapons.

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Allen now faces federal charges, including the attempted assassination of the president, with more expected.

Fox News' Jake Gibson, Bill Mears and Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.