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Florida

Man arrested at Trump National Doral Golf Club after allegedly making physical contact with Secret Service

Trump was not on site at the time and the incident did not impact security operations, officials said

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Man arrested at Trump National Doral Golf Club after allegedly making physical contact with Secret Service Video

Man arrested at Trump National Doral Golf Club after allegedly making physical contact with Secret Service

A man was taken into custody at Trump’s Doral golf club Tuesday after allegedly clashing with Secret Service agents at a security checkpoint, authorities said. (Credit: @Beardvet via Storyful)

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A man was arrested at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida on Tuesday after allegedly confronting Secret Service personnel, becoming disruptive and making physical contact with an agent, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m., when the individual approached a security screening area staffed by Secret Service personnel and local police, according to a statement from the Secret Service’s Miami field office.

Officials said the man became disruptive and refused to follow orders.

"During the encounter, the individual became disruptive and failed to comply with lawful orders," Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend said. "He then made physical contact with a member of the Secret Service and was taken into custody without further incident."

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police arresting a man at Trump National Doral

Police arrested a man at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, after he allegedly became disruptive and made physical contact with a Secret Service member. President Donald Trump was not on site at the time of the incident. (@Beardvet via Storyful)

Video from the scene shows a man being taken into custody. A bystander shooting the video can be heard saying the man being arrested was "getting the business now."

Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.

A general view of the clubhouse at Trump National Doral Miami golf course.

A general view of the clubhouse during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., on May 2, 2026. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

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Doral police arrested the man at the scene and charged him with disorderly conduct and resisting without violence.

Authorities said the situation was quickly contained and did not affect security operations at the property.

A sign reading Trump National Doral on the grounds of a golf course.

The PGA golf tournament will move from Trump National Doral to Mexico City. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

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"The President was not on site at the time of the incident," Townsend said. "At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for any upcoming visits to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service protectees."

Officials directed further questions about the suspect and charges to the Doral Police Department.
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