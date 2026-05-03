Man arrested at Trump National Doral Golf Club after allegedly making physical contact with Secret Service

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A man was arrested at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida on Tuesday after allegedly confronting Secret Service personnel, becoming disruptive and making physical contact with an agent, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m., when the individual approached a security screening area staffed by Secret Service personnel and local police, according to a statement from the Secret Service’s Miami field office.

Officials said the man became disruptive and refused to follow orders.

"During the encounter, the individual became disruptive and failed to comply with lawful orders," Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend said. "He then made physical contact with a member of the Secret Service and was taken into custody without further incident."

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Video from the scene shows a man being taken into custody. A bystander shooting the video can be heard saying the man being arrested was "getting the business now."

Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.

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Doral police arrested the man at the scene and charged him with disorderly conduct and resisting without violence.

Authorities said the situation was quickly contained and did not affect security operations at the property.

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"The President was not on site at the time of the incident," Townsend said. "At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for any upcoming visits to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service protectees."

Officials directed further questions about the suspect and charges to the Doral Police Department.