Iran issues threat after Trump announces Strait of Hormuz 'humanitarian gesture' and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Iran issues threat after Trump announces 'humanitarian gesture'

2. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalized

3. Mass shooting at lake party leaves multiple victims

MAJOR HEADLINES

UNDER INVESTIGATION — Flight with 221 people onboard hits light pole and truck while landing. Continue reading …

LEFT BEHIND — Mostly empty government flight exposed while rescue groups fielded hundreds of pleas. Continue reading …

DRILL DISAPPEARANCE — Two US service members missing in Morocco after multinational exercise. Continue reading …

FATAL VOYAGE — Suspected rodent-borne virus leaves 3 dead after spreading aboard packed cruise ship. Continue reading …

POUR DECISION — McDonald’s is quietly phasing out a popular customer perk nationwide. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

DROP THE BEAT — Marco Rubio goes viral after stepping behind the turntables at a family wedding

. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE FUNDS — Jon Ossoff silent on fraud charges against group that bankrolled his campaign. Continue reading …

MACHINE WARFARE — Beijing's expendable quadruped machines designed to absorb battlefield losses. Continue reading …

BUREAU OVERHAUL — Patel claims ‘generational’ shakeup moved agents from DC, cut $300M in costs. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

EMERALD CITY EXIT — Seattle's socialist mayor slammed for dismissive wave to tax-weary residents. Continue reading …

COLD OPEN ROAST — Aziz Ansari's Kash Patel calls himself 'first Indian person to suck at their job' in 'SNL' cold open. Continue reading …

GROUNDED FOR GOOD — Sean Duffy pins Spirit Airlines' death on Biden and Buttigieg blocking merger. Continue reading …

'SOULLESS GHOULS' — TPUSA condemns viral TikTok videos using sound effect from Charlie Kirk's assassination. Continue reading …

OPINION

DR. REBECCA GRANT — China sweating as American forces seize tankers carrying $171M in Iranian oil. Continue reading …

JOHN COMMERFORD — Proposed semi-auto ban leaves millions of legal firearm owners in limbo. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

AN ‘HONOR’ — Cameron Young thanks President Trump after massive win at Cadillac Championship. Continue reading …

FROZEN FAVORITES — 5 milkshake joints across America earn national acclaim for standout flavors. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on remarkable road trips and cool coin collections. Take the quiz here …

SUNKEN SECRETS — Researchers reveal 'submerged historical archive' spanning 2,500 years at risk. Continue reading …

FEELING YOUNGER — Experts reveal "flicker method" to redefine aging. See video ...

WATCH

KARL ROVE — Republicans have to 'go on the offense' ahead of 2026 midterms. See video …

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON — The world has changed from the post-war order. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to explore whether classroom phone battles point to a deeper problem with how we listen and connect. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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