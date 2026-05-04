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Fire breaks out at historic Broadway theater that hosts 'The Book of Mormon' in New York City

More than 200 first responders battled the three-alarm blaze at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on 49th Street Monday morning

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A fire broke out Monday at a historic Broadway theater in New York City that hosts the hit play "The Book of Mormon," officials said.

Dozens of units with the New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on 49th Street around 10 a.m. to extinguish the three-alarm blaze, FDNY Assistant Chief David Simms said during a news briefing.

"This was a deep-seated fire involving a lot of electrical equipment," he said. "It was very difficult to get to."

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Michael James Scott standing under theatre marquee at Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City

Michael James Scott stands under the theatre marquee at the Broadway opening night Gypsy Robe ceremony for "The Book of Mormon" at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City. A fire damaged parts of the building Monday, officials said. (Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

More than 200 first responders arrived at the scene. The fire began in the electrical room between the fourth and fifth floors, he said. After the fire was knocked down, more flames were discovered between the fifth floor and the roof.

"There’s been substantial damage on the fourth floor and the electrical room, which contains lighting equipment and the hanging chandeliers," said Simms.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital; all theater personnel were accounted for, Simms said. The building will be closed for repairs pending an investigation by the city's Department of Buildings.

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An FDNY truck seen at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre

A fire broke out Monday at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre in New York, the building that hosts the hit play "The Book of Mormon." (WNYW)

The theater has hosted "The Book of Mormon" since 2011, the New York Post reported. It was not clear how the fire will impact future performances.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for the play and theatre owner Ambassador Theatre Group.

FDNY firefighter climbing a ladder.

A New York City firefighter seen climbing a ladder to battle a fire at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. (WNYW)

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Tourists staying at a hotel next to the theater told local media that they were forced to leave while firefighters battled the flames.

"I threw on some clothes and ran down the stairs," Krissy Giffin told PIX 11.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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