Fire breaks out at historic Broadway theater that hosts 'The Book of Mormon' in New York City

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A fire broke out Monday at a historic Broadway theater in New York City that hosts the hit play "The Book of Mormon," officials said.

Dozens of units with the New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on 49th Street around 10 a.m. to extinguish the three-alarm blaze, FDNY Assistant Chief David Simms said during a news briefing.

"This was a deep-seated fire involving a lot of electrical equipment," he said. "It was very difficult to get to."

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More than 200 first responders arrived at the scene. The fire began in the electrical room between the fourth and fifth floors, he said. After the fire was knocked down, more flames were discovered between the fifth floor and the roof.

"There’s been substantial damage on the fourth floor and the electrical room, which contains lighting equipment and the hanging chandeliers," said Simms.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital; all theater personnel were accounted for, Simms said. The building will be closed for repairs pending an investigation by the city's Department of Buildings.

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The theater has hosted "The Book of Mormon" since 2011, the New York Post reported. It was not clear how the fire will impact future performances.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for the play and theatre owner Ambassador Theatre Group.

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Tourists staying at a hotel next to the theater told local media that they were forced to leave while firefighters battled the flames.

"I threw on some clothes and ran down the stairs," Krissy Giffin told PIX 11.