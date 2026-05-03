Man accused of biting infant during erratic dash through businesses before restaurant arrest

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A Memphis man is accused of biting an infant on the face and running through multiple locations while claiming his family was trying to kill him, according to a Tennessee affidavit.

Jerry L. Stark, 34, is charged with domestic assault following the early May 1 incident, which unfolded across several locations before ending at a restaurant on North Hollywood Street, police said.

An affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital states that officers responded to a call at Memphis Wings just before 1 a.m., where they found Stark inside the business screaming and panicking while holding the child.

Witnesses told police Stark had been running through the area with the infant and asking for help, at times shouting that his family was trying to kill him.

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Before arriving at the restaurant, Stark was seen at multiple nearby locations, including two gas stations, where witnesses said he was carrying the infant and behaving erratically. He then ran southbound along North Hollywood Street toward the restaurant, still holding the child.

Inside the business, witnesses said, Stark laid down on the kitchen floor with the infant while continuing to shout for help. Several people attempted to intervene after noticing the child appeared to be in distress, telling police the infant was being squeezed and began turning blue.

One witness told police that when Stark was asked what was wrong, he said, "My family is trying to kill me."

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During the encounter, witnesses reported that Stark bit the child on the right side of the face. Witnesses were eventually able to remove the infant from his custody and fled the business before calling police, the affidavit states.

A video posted to social media by a witness appears to show Stark inside the restaurant as several people held the door shut to prevent him from leaving. Those holding the door can be heard threatening Stark if he attempted to flee.

The person who shared the video wrote, "Seeing that baby face really broke my heart. I can’t even sleep thinking about that baby. The devil is busy but god always on time."

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The infant was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with a facial injury and was listed in non-critical condition.

The child’s mother told officers that earlier in the night Stark had pushed her out of a moving vehicle while they were driving, though police said they did not observe any visible injuries.

Stark was taken into custody at the scene and transported to 201 Poplar Ave. The incident remains under investigation.

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Jail records show Stark is being held without bond because it has not yet been assessed. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.