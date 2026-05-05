Video shows bridge turn into burnout bonanza in stunt-happy takeover – police swoop in to cuff road rebels

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Nine people were arrested and 77 ATVs and dirt bikes seized as part of an investigation into a wild takeover that shut down traffic on the Bay Bridge in California, police said.

The Oakland Police Department announced the crackdown during a news conference on Monday after officers set up a blockade across the bridge to stop the mayhem on Sunday.

In video captured by police drone, dozens of bikers were seen weaving in and out of lanes on the bridge only to be blocked by officers' vehicles. In another portion of the video, law enforcement officers were seen attempting to retrieve someone who jumped into the water while fleeing.

DOZENS OF DECOY RIDERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA JOINING CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL DIRT BIKE POLICE CHASE THROUGH LA

In a news conference, Oakland Police Chief James Beere said the joint effort allowed for officers to trap bikers riding on the bridge.

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OPD said in a statement in part, "On Sunday, more than 100 OPD officers worked alongside regional partners to safely coordinate arrests and vehicle seizures."

This recent slew of arrests is not the first time the city has had to deal with illegal takeovers.

WATCH: ILLEGAL STREET RACING 'TAKEOVER' EXPLODES AS HUNDREDS SWARM STREETS AND SUSPECTS BOLT

San Francisco Police Chief Derek Luth said during the news conference that the takeovers have become a regional problem.

He said his agency, alongside California Highway Patrol, seized 85 bikes when bikers tried to take over the bridge back in March.

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Additionally, last year SFPD seized more than 140 vehicles in relation to takeovers.

"There are going to be more arrests. If you made it away yesterday [Sunday] just expect a knock at your door, and if it warrants and it's legally just, you'll be arrested as well," Beere said.