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California

Video shows bridge turn into burnout bonanza in stunt-happy takeover – police swoop in to cuff road rebels

A joint law enforcement operation allowed officers to stop dozens of bikers on California bridge

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Police stop takeover of ATVs, dirt bikes on Bay Bridge Video

Police stop takeover of ATVs, dirt bikes on Bay Bridge

The Oakland Police Department relied on drone technology as part of an investigation that lead to several arrests and dozens of vehicles seized after a Bay Bridge takeover on May 3, 2026. (Oakland Police Department)

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Nine people were arrested and 77 ATVs and dirt bikes seized as part of an investigation into a wild takeover that shut down traffic on the Bay Bridge in California, police said.

The Oakland Police Department announced the crackdown during a news conference on Monday after officers set up a blockade across the bridge to stop the mayhem on Sunday.

In video captured by police drone, dozens of bikers were seen weaving in and out of lanes on the bridge only to be blocked by officers' vehicles. In another portion of the video, law enforcement officers were seen attempting to retrieve someone who jumped into the water while fleeing.

several bikes seized during bust

Police seized dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes during the operation. (Oakland Police Department)

DOZENS OF DECOY RIDERS CAUGHT ON CAMERA JOINING CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL DIRT BIKE POLICE CHASE THROUGH LA

In a news conference, Oakland Police Chief James Beere said the joint effort allowed for officers to trap bikers riding on the bridge.

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Bay Bridge takeover

Dozens of bikers and ATV riders swarmed the Bay Bridge in California. (Oakland Police Department)

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OPD said in a statement in part, "On Sunday, more than 100 OPD officers worked alongside regional partners to safely coordinate arrests and vehicle seizures." 

This recent slew of arrests is not the first time the city has had to deal with illegal takeovers.

bikes seen along side of roadway

Nine people were arrested in the investigation. (Oakland Police Department)

WATCH: ILLEGAL STREET RACING 'TAKEOVER' EXPLODES AS HUNDREDS SWARM STREETS AND SUSPECTS BOLT

San Francisco Police Chief Derek Luth said during the news conference that the takeovers have become a regional problem.

He said his agency, alongside California Highway Patrol, seized 85 bikes when bikers tried to take over the bridge back in March.

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bike and ATV seen along side of bridge

San Francisco police and Oakland police teamed up in the investigation. (Oakland Police Department)

Additionally, last year SFPD seized more than 140 vehicles in relation to takeovers.

"There are going to be more arrests. If you made it away yesterday [Sunday] just expect a knock at your door, and if it warrants and it's legally just, you'll be arrested as well," Beere said.
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