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Crime

Bike mob’s Bay Bridge blitz foiled as cops stop rogue riders storming city streets before freeway chaos

Riders were seen going the wrong way into oncoming traffic when officers, already staged nearby, moved in

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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Wild video shows bike mob rushing bridge ramp before police shut down takeover Video

Wild video shows bike mob rushing bridge ramp before police shut down takeover

Video shows a large group of riders converging on a major bridge entrance as law enforcement rushes in, blocking access and shutting down a planned takeover before it reaches the freeway. (Credit: CHP - Golden Gate Division)

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A massive "takeover" targeting the Bay Bridge was shut down before it could start, as California law enforcement blocked a surge of bicycle riders attempting to storm one of the state’s busiest commuter routes.

The California Highway Patrol’s San Francisco Area office, working with the San Francisco Police Department, identified the group as it rode recklessly through city streets and moved quickly to stop the attempt before it reached the bridge on March 28.

Authorities tracked the riders in real time as they made their way toward the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, eventually entering via the Harrison Street off-ramp — riding the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

That is where officers had already positioned themselves.

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Aerial view of bike mob swarming ramp during Bay Bridge takeover attempt

Aerial footage shows dozens of cyclists blocking traffic lanes during an attempted takeover of a major bridge. (San Francisco Police Department )

CHP and SFPD officers blocked the group, stopping the takeover before it reached the freeway.

Video released by CHP shows a police helicopter overhead as officers moved in and blocked access to the bridge.

Officials said the response was deliberate and based on prior incidents, where similar groups have progressed from city streets onto the bridge.

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Cyclists ride up curved ramp toward Bay Bridge during takeover attempt

Authorities tracked the group as it moved through city streets toward the Bay Bridge before being stopped. (San Francisco Police Department )

"The group was observed riding through the city. Similar incidents in the past have progressed to the group entering the bridge," a CHP spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We worked with SFPD to stage units nearby and continue to monitor."

"Through ongoing communications and a lot of moving parts, the theory was proven correct and the group was intercepted before gaining access," the spokesperson said.

In total, 85 individuals were detained and cited for illegally riding bicycles on a freeway, officials said. All were released at the scene, and 85 bicycles were seized.

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  • Dozens of bicycles seized by CHP after attempted Bay Bridge takeover in San Francisco
    Image 1 of 5

    Authorities confiscated dozens of bikes after stopping a large group attempting to access the Bay Bridge during a coordinated enforcement operation. (CHP - Golden Gate Division)

  • Confiscated bicycles lined up after police stop Bay Bridge takeover attempt
    Image 2 of 5

    Police seized dozens of bicycles after intercepting a group of riders attempting to storm a major bridge entrance. (CHP - Golden Gate Division)

  • Police officers stand near confiscated bicycles after Bay Bridge takeover attempt
    Image 3 of 5

    Officers stand near dozens of seized bicycles after stopping a group of riders. (CHP - Golden Gate Division)

  • Seized bicycles sit near police motorcycles following Bay Bridge takeover crackdown
    Image 4 of 5

    CHP and SFPD officers secured confiscated bikes after intercepting riders attempting to enter the Bay Bridge. (CHP - Golden Gate Division)

  • CHP officers load confiscated bicycles into truck after Bay Bridge takeover attempt
    Image 5 of 5

    Law enforcement collected and transported confiscated bicycles after stopping a large group of riders near the Bay Bridge. (CHP - Golden Gate Division)

Officials said the bicycles will be checked through a stolen property database, and any identified as stolen could lead to additional charges. The spokesperson added that, in similar incidents, "there aren’t typically stolen bikes, as participants take a lot of personal pride in their rides," describing the groups as similar to sideshow activity.

Authorities said the group’s behavior leading up to the incident was dangerous and escalating, with riders swerving through traffic, approaching moving vehicles and pedestrians, and in some cases intentionally riding at oncoming cars.

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"Throughout the incident, riders were seen riding directly at moving vehicles, swerving in and out of traffic, and coming dangerously close to pedestrians," CHP said, warning that such behavior "cannot be tolerated."

Officials added that the risks would have been even greater on the freeway, where higher speeds increase the likelihood of serious injury.

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Bicyclists weave in and out of traffic in San Francisco

Bicyclists attempt to take over traffic in San Francisco. (San Francisco Police Department )

A CHP spokesperson said similar incidents have occurred in the past and appear to be increasing on city streets, describing groups that engage in risky behavior and openly challenge motorists.

Many of those involved were juveniles, officials said, with the youngest participant in this incident just 9 years old.

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"What we saw yesterday was not harmless fun," said CHP San Francisco Area Captain Tim McCollister. "This is no place for games or risky behavior."

McCollister warned that riding against traffic on a freeway creates extreme danger for both cyclists and drivers, adding that the department’s priority is preventing tragedy before it happens.

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"We will continue to enforce the law and hold individuals accountable," he said.

CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Steve Ramos praised the joint response, saying officers "stopped this group before they could wreak havoc on our freeways."

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"Teamwork at its best," the San Francisco Police Department said.

Authorities said the situation could have escalated, but officers stopped the group before it reached the bridge and endangered drivers.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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