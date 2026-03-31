Bike mob’s Bay Bridge blitz foiled as cops stop rogue riders storming city streets before freeway chaos

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A massive "takeover" targeting the Bay Bridge was shut down before it could start, as California law enforcement blocked a surge of bicycle riders attempting to storm one of the state’s busiest commuter routes.

The California Highway Patrol’s San Francisco Area office, working with the San Francisco Police Department, identified the group as it rode recklessly through city streets and moved quickly to stop the attempt before it reached the bridge on March 28.

Authorities tracked the riders in real time as they made their way toward the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, eventually entering via the Harrison Street off-ramp — riding the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

That is where officers had already positioned themselves.

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CHP and SFPD officers blocked the group, stopping the takeover before it reached the freeway.

Video released by CHP shows a police helicopter overhead as officers moved in and blocked access to the bridge.

Officials said the response was deliberate and based on prior incidents, where similar groups have progressed from city streets onto the bridge.

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"The group was observed riding through the city. Similar incidents in the past have progressed to the group entering the bridge," a CHP spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We worked with SFPD to stage units nearby and continue to monitor."

"Through ongoing communications and a lot of moving parts, the theory was proven correct and the group was intercepted before gaining access," the spokesperson said.

In total, 85 individuals were detained and cited for illegally riding bicycles on a freeway, officials said. All were released at the scene, and 85 bicycles were seized.

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Officials said the bicycles will be checked through a stolen property database, and any identified as stolen could lead to additional charges. The spokesperson added that, in similar incidents, "there aren’t typically stolen bikes, as participants take a lot of personal pride in their rides," describing the groups as similar to sideshow activity.

Authorities said the group’s behavior leading up to the incident was dangerous and escalating, with riders swerving through traffic, approaching moving vehicles and pedestrians, and in some cases intentionally riding at oncoming cars.

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"Throughout the incident, riders were seen riding directly at moving vehicles, swerving in and out of traffic, and coming dangerously close to pedestrians," CHP said, warning that such behavior "cannot be tolerated."

Officials added that the risks would have been even greater on the freeway, where higher speeds increase the likelihood of serious injury.

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A CHP spokesperson said similar incidents have occurred in the past and appear to be increasing on city streets, describing groups that engage in risky behavior and openly challenge motorists.

Many of those involved were juveniles, officials said, with the youngest participant in this incident just 9 years old.

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"What we saw yesterday was not harmless fun," said CHP San Francisco Area Captain Tim McCollister. "This is no place for games or risky behavior."

McCollister warned that riding against traffic on a freeway creates extreme danger for both cyclists and drivers, adding that the department’s priority is preventing tragedy before it happens.

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"We will continue to enforce the law and hold individuals accountable," he said.

CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Steve Ramos praised the joint response, saying officers "stopped this group before they could wreak havoc on our freeways."

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"Teamwork at its best," the San Francisco Police Department said.

Authorities said the situation could have escalated, but officers stopped the group before it reached the bridge and endangered drivers.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.