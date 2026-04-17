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Atlanta

WATCH: Illegal street racing 'takeover' explodes as hundreds swarm streets and suspects bolt

Body camera video shows officers chasing suspects on foot as 200 people gathered at the intersection

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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WATCH: Street 'takeover' spirals into chaos as racers swarm roads and cops make arrests Video

WATCH: Street 'takeover' spirals into chaos as racers swarm roads and cops make arrests

Body camera footage shows the moment approximately 200 spectators gathered in an intersection to watch an illegal street racing "takeover" as authorities made 18 arrests in Atlanta, Georgia on April 12, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

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Chaotic video shows the moment hordes of young street racers descended upon a Georgia intersection in the middle of the night last weekend, wreaking havoc and disturbing neighbors in the latest illegal "takeover" plaguing communities across the country. 

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Bolton Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday over reports of street racers "driving recklessly, blocking the roadway from citizen motorists, laying drag and performing illegal drifting maneuvers, also known as ‘donuts,’" authorities said in a statement

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered a "large gathering" of approximately 200 individuals gathered in the intersection.

VIDEO SHOWS AFTERMATH OF VIOLENT NEIGHBORHOOD STREET TAKEOVER THAT LEFT COUPLE BATTERED IN 'PLANNED ATTACK'

Spectators gathered at an intersection watching an illegal street racing takeover in Atlanta

Approximately 200 spectators gathered at an intersection to watch an illegal street racing takeover in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

Surveillance video shared by the department shows various cars speeding by as the massive crowd gathered in the street to record the chaos on their cellphones. 

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As officers attempted to break up the event, several individuals fled the scene on foot and in vehicles.

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An individual being taken into custody by police officers in Atlanta

An individual is taken into custody after fleeing from officers during an illegal street racing takeover in Atlanta, Ga., on April 12, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

Body camera video revealed the moment officers pursued one individual on foot, as additional officers conducted traffic stops involving two vehicles nearby, the department said. 

"You better stop before I Tase you," the officer can be heard yelling as the suspect ran into a neighboring residential area.

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Police officers taking individuals into custody at an intersection in Atlanta

Police officers take several individuals into custody after about 200 spectators gathered for an illegal street racing takeover in Atlanta, Ga., on April 12, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

The individual was subsequently detained and taken into custody. 

Following the incident, 18 individuals between the ages of 17 and 25 were arrested, according to authorities. A 15-year-old juvenile was also issued multiple citations stemming from the alleged street racing.

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Authorities also recovered multiple firearms in the search, and both vehicles involved in the traffic stop were impounded. 

"The Atlanta Police Department extends its appreciation to the Georgia State Patrol for their continued partnership and assistance," the department said in a statement.

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"Illegal street racing will not be tolerated in the City of Atlanta; Individuals engaging in this activity will be arrested, charged, and have their vehicles impounded."

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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