Bike-riding youths terrorize Dem-run city as mobs swarm roads, while mayor stays silent on chaos

Boston motorists captured the moment over 100 bikers filled a local highway, stopping traffic and wreaking havoc on the roads.

The incident was initially reported just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, after Massachusetts State Police received a call regarding a group of people on bicycles, electric scooters and dirt bikes in the O’Neill Tunnel, according to WCVB.

"Here comes [one to two] bikes, then 20 bicycles and we realize there is a whole wagon train of them down the road," Michael Filandro, who was driving on the interstate, told the outlet. "I thought it was a little parade or something going on. There was no escort, no police there. They were blowing through traffic lights, zipping around cars."

Bystander footage shows dozens of riders racing down the highway without helmets and weaving in and out of vehicles.

During the chaos, one of the bike riders reportedly collided with a state police cruiser, WCVB reported. The driver of the bike allegedly jumped off and fled from the police on foot.

Only one rider, 22-year-old Adam Harrison, was arrested at the scene of the collision after a trooper recognized him as one of the riders, Boston.com reported. However, Harrison has denied any involvement in the joyride.

"I saw a bunch of bikers go up the Seaport bridge, and I was [like], ‘Oh, that looks like fun,’" Harrison told Boston 25 News . "I was not on the highway. I did not go into the tunnel at all. I’m a 22-year-old guy. I would not condone that at all. I think it’s stupid and it’s reckless to go on the highway."

Harrison pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges on Monday and is due back in court on Sept. 30. Court records reportedly indicate a defense attorney was unavailable for Harrison’s arraignment due to a bar advocate work stoppage, according to Boston.com.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Wu, a Democrat, has come under fire for her handling of crime in the blue city.

"It was scary, we didn’t even hear it coming," Michael Lancaster, a witness to the unlawful ride, told WCVB. "They just revved their horns to make themselves known. Just a bunch of dudes on motorcycles. They just came ripping through on dirt bikes."