Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boston

Bike-riding youths terrorize Dem-run city as mobs swarm roads, while mayor stays silent on chaos

Rider flees on foot after crash while 100 race through O'Neill Tunnel in Boston

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Bikers flood Boston highway, one crashes into police cruiser during wild takeover Video

Bikers flood Boston highway, one crashes into police cruiser during wild takeover

Chaos erupts as more than 100 bikers swarm a Boston highway, weaving through cars, ignoring traffic laws and colliding with police in Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Sandy Poirier via Storyful) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston motorists captured the moment over 100 bikers filled a local highway, stopping traffic and wreaking havoc on the roads.

The incident was initially reported just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, after Massachusetts State Police received a call regarding a group of people on bicycles, electric scooters and dirt bikes in the O’Neill Tunnel, according to WCVB. 

"Here comes [one to two] bikes, then 20 bicycles and we realize there is a whole wagon train of them down the road," Michael Filandro, who was driving on the interstate, told the outlet. "I thought it was a little parade or something going on. There was no escort, no police there. They were blowing through traffic lights, zipping around cars."

MOTHER AND SON ARRESTED AT MIAMI AIRPORT AFTER FATAL NEW JERSEY STREET RACING CRASH AND ESCAPE ATTEMPT

Bikers on a Boston highway

One person was arrested after over 100 bikers flooded a Boston highway in Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Sandy Poirier via Storyful)

Bystander footage shows dozens of riders racing down the highway without helmets and weaving in and out of vehicles.

During the chaos, one of the bike riders reportedly collided with a state police cruiser, WCVB reported. The driver of the bike allegedly jumped off and fled from the police on foot. 

Only one rider, 22-year-old Adam Harrison, was arrested at the scene of the collision after a trooper recognized him as one of the riders, Boston.com reported. However, Harrison has denied any involvement in the joyride. 

DRIVER SHOT, ASSAULTED AFTER PLOWING THROUGH CROWD, INJURING 30: LA OFFICIALS

Bikers on a Boston highway

One person was arrested after over 100 bikers flooded a Boston highway in Massachusetts on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Sandy Poirier via Storyful)

"I saw a bunch of bikers go up the Seaport bridge, and I was [like], ‘Oh, that looks like fun,’" Harrison told Boston 25 News. "I was not on the highway. I did not go into the tunnel at all. I’m a 22-year-old guy. I would not condone that at all. I think it’s stupid and it’s reckless to go on the highway."

Harrison pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges on Monday and is due back in court on Sept. 30. Court records reportedly indicate a defense attorney was unavailable for Harrison’s arraignment due to a bar advocate work stoppage, according to Boston.com. 

ILLEGAL STREET TAKEOVER SHUTS DOWN BUSY INTERSECTION WITH DANGEROUS STUNTS, FIREWORKS: POLICE

Adam Harrison appears in court in Boston

Adam Harrison appears in court for his arraignment in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, August 18, 2025.  (WFXT)

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Wu, a Democrat, has come under fire for her handling of crime in the blue city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was scary, we didn’t even hear it coming," Michael Lancaster, a witness to the unlawful ride, told WCVB. "They just revved their horns to make themselves known. Just a bunch of dudes on motorcycles. They just came ripping through on dirt bikes." 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue