Dozens of decoy riders caught on camera joining California Highway Patrol dirt bike police chase through LA

Scofflaw riders pop wheelies, weave through traffic at high speeds

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Wild dirtbike chase in LA caught on camera Video

Wild dirtbike chase in LA caught on camera

Two dirtbike riders led police on a wild chase across Los Angeles, which was livestreamed and eventually joined by nearly 20 other dirtbike riders. (Credit: FOX LA)

The California Highway Patrol is searching for two dirt bike riders who started a multi-city police chase Thursday afternoon that garnered more than a dozen other bikers.

Two riders are accused of calling up to a dozen additional riders to join them on the chase across Los Angeles, through East Los Angeles, Inglewood, Mid-City, and Pico Union, according to affiliate FOX 11.

The original two suspects were on white and purple dirt bikes, both wearing dark clothing, FOX 11 reported. Others joined using the same color bikes and wearing the same color clothing.

A dirt bike rider doing a wheelie on the highway in California

A dirt bike rider was captured on video doing a wheelie during a California highway police chase. (FOX 11 LA)

NYPD IMPOUNDS 80 UNLICENSED MIGRANT MOPEDS FROM OUTSIDE ROOSEVELT AND WATSON HOTEL CENTERS

Aerial cameras followed the expedition, capturing bikers and ATV riders doing wheelies and calling other riders on their cellphones. 

At times, the riders were driving on the wrong side of the road.

US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA

A beach house is engulfed in flames as the Palisades Fire burns along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. (Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)

2 MASSACHUSETTS DIRT BIKE RIDERS KILLED IN COLLISION WITH SUV 

Officials did not confirm to FOX 11 the charges that spurred the initial chase. 

The chase lasted about a half hour, before officials called it off.

Los Angeles first responders are still battling historic wildfires in the area. 

Fox News Digital reported a number of unrelated crimes occurred during and following the disaster.

Fox News Digital reached out to highway patrol for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

