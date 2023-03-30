Video shows 3 men break into Texas apartment, steal $4,000 French bulldog

Houston police are asking for help finding three men caught on camera breaking into a home and stealing a dog worth thousands of dollars.

The aggravated robbery happened around 2:20 a.m. March 10.

Residents told officers they were inside their home at Park Place Apartments when their back patio glass door suddenly shattered. Three unidentified men then broke into the apartment, and one allegedly forced them to the ground at gunpoint.

The other home invaders reportedly rummaged through the apartment before taking off with their $4,000 French bulldog.

Video shared by Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division shows one of the men in front of a Ring camera while holding the dog. The dog is then seen running in one direction, before realizing the direction the suspect took off in and following him.

Police have described the Houston robbers as three men, one Hispanic, but the others were unknown.

Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash payment of up to $5,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Back in February 2021, Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen during a robbery in which her assistant was shot in the chest.

Two days later, a woman named Jennifer McBride claimed she had found the dogs tied to a pole and requested Lady Gaga’s $500,000 reward offer. Los Angeles police discovered she was romantically involved with the father of one of the men involved in the robbery , and arrested them both as an accessory to attempted murder. She pleaded no contest to one count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation in December 2022, the LA Times reported.

Just last month, it was announced McBride is taking legal action against the 13-time Grammy Award winner for not paying the hefty reward money she claims she deserves for turning in the dogs, named Koji and Gustav.

James Howard Jackson, one of three men who participated in the violent robbery, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, pleading no contest to one count of attempted murder after shooting Ryan Fischer during the robbery. Another suspect, Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

Fischer, who suffered from a collapsed lung from the shooting, said at Jackson's sentencing that the violent robbery has caused him a "loss of career, friendships" and "completely altered" his life.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.