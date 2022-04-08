Expand / Collapse search
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect released from jail by mistake: reports

The suspect's release was the result of an administrative error, reports said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was searching for a suspect connected to the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker after he was released from jail by mistake this week, according to reports. 

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested along with four others last year after the singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest when he resisted two men allegedly trying to take the dogs while he was on a walk in February 2021. Fischer survived the attack. The dogs were later safely recovered. 

Jackson was accused of shooting Fischer and charged with attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, among other charges. 

LOS ANGELES FOLLOW-HOME ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER BEING RELEASED FROM PRISON DAYS EARLIER

His release came after the charges against him were dismissed on Wednesday, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. 

Singer Lady Gaga is seen on June 22, 2015 in New York City. 

Singer Lady Gaga is seen on June 22, 2015 in New York City.  (Photo by XPX/Star Max/GC Images)

The charges were supposed to be replaced by a grand jury indictment, but the new charges weren’t filed, and the administrative error let him go free, KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reported.

Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee addresses the court during the arraignment of several people arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga's dog and shooting of her dog walker, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee addresses the court during the arraignment of several people arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga's dog and shooting of her dog walker, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.  (Photo by Damian Dovarganes - Pool/Getty Images)

The two dogs were eventually returned after a woman who was subsequently arrested brought the dogs to a police station in an attempt to collect Gaga’s $500,000 reward, according to FOX 11

