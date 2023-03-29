Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man hides in insulation debris to evade arrest for alleged burglary: 'Stuck in an itchy situation'

The Florida man attempted to hide from police by hiding out in the home's insultation in the attic

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A Florida man accused of burglary found himself in an "itchy situation" after authorities said he tried to hide from deputies by burying himself under a pile of home insulation.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home burglary in progress in North Fort Myers, Florida on Sunday, March 26.

Lee County Sheriff's Office shared images of 44-year-old Bruce Davis who was found under a pile of insulation is a home's attic.

Lee County Sheriff's Office shared images of 44-year-old Bruce Davis who was found under a pile of insulation is a home's attic. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

In an unusual turn of events, the alleged thief scampered up to the attic and hid from authorities under a pile of home insulation, with his face near an air duct, so he could breathe.

When authorities arrived they heard, "someone walking in the home’s attic." Police also found a five-gallon bucket and insulation debris on the floor below the attic access, and quickly pieced together the mystery of where the alleged burglar disappeared to.

Bruce Davis was found in a Florida home's attack after allegedly attempting to steal from the home. 

Bruce Davis was found in a Florida home's attack after allegedly attempting to steal from the home.  (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

When the suspect refused come down, deputies used non-lethal gas to try to flush him out of the attic, the sheriff’s office said. When the suspect still refused to come down, deputies entered the attic with a K-9 unit who quickly discovered 44-year-old Bruce Davis under a pile of insulation.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show the suspect buried under a pile of insulation, with his hands poking up.

Police shared that they found, "a broken window, appliances in use, and tools scattered throughout the residence," during Davis' attempted robbery.

Bruce Davis was booked the Marceno Motel and charged with burglary and resisisting an officer. Bond was set at $31,500, according to records.

Bruce Davis was booked the Marceno Motel and charged with burglary and resisisting an officer. Bond was set at $31,500, according to records. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Davis was arrested and charged with burglary and resisting an officer. He was later booked in the Marceno Motel. Policed share that Davis has a lengthy criminal history including theft, and multiple drug charges.

Bond was set at $31,500, according to records.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 