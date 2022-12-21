Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Maryland home owned by elderly couple 'vandalized by gunfire' from unknown shooter

The couple's daughter said they have lived in the neighborhood for 39 years and nothing like this has ever happened before

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
An elderly couple in Prince George's County, Md. is recovering after their home was shot at multiple times on Monday night, and a neighbor's Ring doorbell caught the incident on camera.

The couple's daughter reached out to Fox 5 DC on Tuesday to share the video. She said she lives at the home with her 83-year-old parents and her 8-year-old son.

They have lived in the home since it was built in 1983 and said nothing like this has ever happened before.

"I was going into the bedroom to get a pencil. That's when I heard the shots and seen some dust. That was about all I could tell until my grandson said, ‘Papa! Shots! Shots!'" homeowner Coley Jackson told Fox 5.

Shooter fires multiple rounds into elderly couple's home in Maryland Video

The daughter told Fox 5 the shots were fired between 8 and 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. She had just left for work when she received a Ring doorbell notification showing the police entering the home.

When she called to see what was going on, her parents told her someone shot into their home from the cul-de-sac area. One bullet entered the home above the entryway and another traveled through the home and hit her parents' bedroom door.

The daughter said the shooter had the wrong house.

In footage captured on a Ring doorbell, a person (circled in the center) can be seen running toward a house while shooting multiple rounds at it. (Fox 5 DC/Contributed)

The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded to the home at 8:25 p.m. after reports of shots fired. The home was reportedly "vandalized by gunfire," according to Fox 5.

The department recovered the shell casings and the shooting remains under investigation.

A Google Earth image shows the 800 block of Heron Court in Prince George's County, Maryland, which is where a home was shot into multiple times by an unknown shooter. (Google Earth)

As of Thursday, police have not reported if the shooter has been identified or if anyone is in custody.