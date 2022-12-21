VIDEO: Maryland home owned by elderly couple 'vandalized by gunfire' from unknown shooter

An elderly couple in Prince George's County, Md. is recovering after their home was shot at multiple times on Monday night, and a neighbor's Ring doorbell caught the incident on camera.

The couple's daughter reached out to Fox 5 DC on Tuesday to share the video. She said she lives at the home with her 83-year-old parents and her 8-year-old son.

They have lived in the home since it was built in 1983 and said nothing like this has ever happened before.

"I was going into the bedroom to get a pencil. That's when I heard the shots and seen some dust. That was about all I could tell until my grandson said, ‘Papa! Shots! Shots!'" homeowner Coley Jackson told Fox 5.

The daughter told Fox 5 the shots were fired between 8 and 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. She had just left for work when she received a Ring doorbell notification showing the police entering the home.

When she called to see what was going on, her parents told her someone shot into their home from the cul-de-sac area. One bullet entered the home above the entryway and another traveled through the home and hit her parents' bedroom door.

The daughter said the shooter had the wrong house.

The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded to the home at 8:25 p.m. after reports of shots fired. The home was reportedly "vandalized by gunfire," according to Fox 5.

The department recovered the shell casings and the shooting remains under investigation.

As of Thursday, police have not reported if the shooter has been identified or if anyone is in custody.