Maryland
Maryland suspects wanted after carjacking at bank’s drive-thru ATM: police

Riverdale Park Police Department searching for 2 armed carjacking suspects

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two armed suspects are wanted in Maryland after they were caught on camera carjacking a driver at a bank’s drive-thru ATM, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 6200 block of Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park, Riverdale Park police said.

The suspects drove a gray Audi sedan with stolen tags and blocked a 2016 Toyota Highlander that was using the bank’s drive-thru ATM, police said.

Surveillance images appear to show one of the masked suspects holding the driver at gunpoint while the other masked suspect approaches the vehicle.

Police in Riverdale, Maryland, said two armed suspects carjacked a vehicle using a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM.

Police in Riverdale, Maryland, said two armed suspects carjacked a vehicle using a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM. (Riverdale Park Police Department)

One surveillance image captured the suspect at the driver’s side door lowering his mask and revealing his face.

An armed suspect reveals his face during a carjacking at an ATM drive-thru.

An armed suspect reveals his face during a carjacking at an ATM drive-thru. (Riverdale Park Police Department)

The suspects were able to escape with both vehicles. 

No injuries were reported.

A second masked suspect was caught on surveillance video, police said.

A second masked suspect was caught on surveillance video, police said. (Riverdale Park Police Department)

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Riverdale Park Police Department.

Riverdale Park is located about 8 miles outside of Washington, D.C.