

California

Video captures moment of deadly explosion at California fertility clinic

Authorities probe domestic terrorism after 25-year-old with anti-natalist views detonates car bomb

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Palm Springs bombing suspect identified; investigators release more details Video

Palm Springs bombing suspect identified; investigators release more details

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, Calif., has been identified by authorities as setting off a car bomb outside an IVF clinic on May 17, 2025.

A newly released video shows the moment a car bomb detonated outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows the palm tree-lined building hit by a sudden blast followed by a towering plume of smoke. 

The exterior and interior parts of the fertility clinic were heavily damaged, including windows blown out and sections of the building's front facade destroyed.

The blast resulted in the death of Guy Edward Bartkus, the 25-year-old suspect, and injured four others. Authorities are treating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism.

PALM SPRINGS FERTILITY CLINIC BOMBER DOCUMENTED PLANS IN CHILLING ONLINE POSTS BEFORE ATTACK

Surveillance footage and online postings suggest Bartkus parked at the rear of the building, ingested drugs and then detonated an explosive device.

The suspect, a resident of Twentynine Palms, reportedly held "pro-mortalism" beliefs and left behind writings expressing opposition to procreation. "Pro-mortalism," a radical offshoot of anti-natalism, views human reproduction as inherently immoral and embraces death as a moral corrective.

Investigators said they believe Bartkus attempted to livestream the attack, and a tripod and camera were found at the scene. Despite significant damage to the clinic, all embryos and reproductive materials were preserved, and the facility has since resumed operations. 

"I received a call saying there was a massive explosion that destroyed a couple of our buildings. My biggest concern was obviously my staff and the embryos we have in storage," said Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic's director, after the attack. "Fortunately for us, our staff was unharmed and the IVF lab is intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe."

FBI inspecting the damage at the fertility clinic following the attack

The rear of the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic is in ruins on Sunday as the FBI investigates the scene the day after a car bomb exploded in the parking lot. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bomb explodes near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs

The FBI and other law enforcement personnel gather evidence on Sunday, a day after a bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, Calif. (Reuters/David Swanson)

PALM SPRINGS BOMBING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Saturday evening that she had been briefed on the explosion. 

"We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America," she said in a post on X. "Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable."

Bomb technicians scoured the blast site over the weekend as part of the ongoing investigation, which was led by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Explosion in Palm Springs, CA

Map of the explosion site in Palm Springs, Calif. (Fox News)

Officials have said this is the first high-profile case linked to the pro-mortalist ideology and are now monitoring it as a potential emerging threat. Authorities have urged families and communities to remain vigilant for signs of ideological extremism, especially among those who may feel disenfranchised. 

As the investigation into the bombing continues, law enforcement is probing whether anyone assisted or encouraged the suspect in constructing the device.

