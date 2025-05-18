FBI identifies IVF clinic bomber as ‘pro-mortalist’ who opposed birth without consent

The man authorities say is responsible for bombing a reproductive center in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday has been identified as Guy Edward Bartkus.

The 25-year-old is from Twentynine Palms, Calif., authorities said during a news conference Sunday morning. He is described as a "pro-mortalist," the New York Post reported. The car bomb he allegedly set off killed him and injured four people.

There was "no loss of any sensitive material" as a result of the bombing at the IVF clinic, an FBI Los Angeles assistant director in charge said, referring to embryos.

"Yesterday, a man intent on harming others in our city failed," Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said during the news conference. "Palm Springs survived, and we are stronger and more resilient as a result."

AT LEAST 1 DEAD AFTER BOMB ROCKS PALM SPRINGS REPRODUCTIVE CENTER: 'INTENTIONAL ACT OF TERRORISM'

The bombing has been labeled by authorities as an intentional act of terrorism.

While investigators believe they know the timeline of when Bartkus entered Palm Springs, they are asking for the public's help with where he might have gone before the explosion went off.

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD INJURING AT LEAST 9 IN BUSY LOS ANGELES SHOPPING DISTRICT

Bartkus was in a silver Ford Fusion with license plate number 8HWS848, FBI Los Angeles said in a post on X.

"The subject, had nihilistic ideation," Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of FBI Los Angeles' field office said. "And this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility. Make no mistake, we are treating this, as I said yesterday, is an intentional act of terrorism."

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators are aware of and are "tracking a possible manifesto" as part of the investigation, Davis said.

"This is probably the largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California," he said.

"This does eclipse the bombing matter in Aliso Viejo," Davis added, referencing the 2018 attack at a day spa. "It's that big."

Fox News' Matt Finn and Laura Prabucki contributed to this report.