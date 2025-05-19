Expand / Collapse search
Bombings

Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber documented plans in chilling online posts before attack

FBI monitoring 'pro-mortalism' as emerging threat after suspect detonated device to destroy embryos in domestic terrorism act

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Palm Springs bombing suspect identified, investigators release more details

Palm Springs bombing suspect identified, investigators release more details

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, Calif., has been identified by authorities of setting off a car bomb outside an IVF clinic on Saturday, May 17.

Authorities have identified the perpetrator behind the weekend bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, as a 26-year-old suspect motivated by a fringe ideology known as "pro-mortalism." 

"Pro-mortalism," a radical offshoot of anti-natalism, views human reproduction as inherently immoral and embraces death as a moral corrective.

According to federal and local law enforcement, the suspect targeted the American Reproductive Centers facility specifically to destroy human embryos stored on-site.

Surveillance footage and online postings suggest he parked in the rear of the building to remain unnoticed, ingested drugs, and then detonated an explosive device – killing himself in the process. 

The FBI has classified the bombing as an act of domestic terrorism, citing the ideological motivation behind the violence that killed the suspect and injured four others.

PALM SPRINGS BOMBING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

Bomb explodes near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs

The FBI and other law enforcement personnel gather evidence a day after a bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, May 18, 2025. (Reuters/David Swanson)

On its Facebook page, American Reproductive Centers wrote that all embryos "are safe."

"I received a call saying there was a massive explosion that destroyed a couple of our buildings. My biggest concern was obviously my staff and the embryos we have in storage," said Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic's director. "Fortunately for us, our staff was unharmed and the IVF lab is intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe."

Retired NYPD investigator and Fox News contributor Paul Mauro, through his publication Ops Desk, exclusively uncovered a disturbing trail of digital breadcrumbs left by the suspect, who had posted videos documenting his experiments with homemade explosives.

The videos, posted on his YouTube channel but now taken down, captured the alleged suspect testing explosives in the desert as well as what appeared to be a garage.

FBI on scene as at least 1 killed in California fertility clinic explosion Video

The Ops Desk also revealed that he left behind a suicide note on an online forum populated by like-minded extremists. 

"I have made a ‘device’ that, once triggered, will activate after one hour and will ensure I never wake up again," he wrote.

In another post, he wrote about "finally being gone." He shared that he would mix the bomb materials "in a bucket in my car."

FBI, DHS WARN OF POSSIBLE COPYCAT ATTACKS AFTER NOLA ISIS-INSPIRED VEHICLE ATTACK

Bomb explodes near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs

The FBI has classified the bombing as an act of domestic terrorism, citing the motivation behind the violence that killed the suspect and injured two others. (Reuters/David Swanson)

Officials have said that it is the first high-profile case linked to the pro-mortalist ideology and are now monitoring it as a potential emerging threat. Authorities have urged families and communities to remain vigilant for signs of ideological extremism, especially among those who may feel disenfranchised. 

As the investigation into the bombing continues, law enforcement is probing whether anyone else assisted or encouraged the suspect in constructing the device.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Since joining in 2021, she’s covered high-stakes criminal justice—from the Menendez brothers’ resentencing, where Judge Jesic slashed their life-without-parole terms to 50-years-to-life (making them parole-eligible), to the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and shifting immigration enforcement, including her reporting on South Florida’s illegal-immigration crisis, covering unprecedented migrant crossings from the Bahamas and ensuing enforcement operations.

Beyond those beats, she reports on crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news, and more—delivering both breaking updates and in-depth analysis across Fox News Digital. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.