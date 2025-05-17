Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Explosion rocks Palm Springs, damaging buildings and sending debris into the street

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of blast that damaged multiple businesses

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Explosion rocks busy area in Palm Springs Video

Explosion rocks busy area in Palm Springs

An apparent explosion caused damage on Saturday in Palm Springs, California. (Credit: @_nimasworld / X)

An explosion in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday left a swath of destruction on North Indian Canyon Drive.

Posts on social media appear to show nearby businesses with glass blown out of windows.

Apparent explosion rock downtown Palm Springs

Palm Springs businesses were damaged after an alleged explosion on Saturday. (@_nimasworld / X)

MINIVAN PLOWS THROUGH CROWD INJURING AT LEAST 9 IN BUSY LOS ANGELES SHOPPING DISTRICT

The City of Palm Springs confirmed on Facebook that just before 11 a.m. local time, an explosion happened on North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive.

Palm Springs Police Department and fire officials are currently on scene and request that residents stay away from the area so that emergency crews can work the incident, according to the city.

The Palm Springs Police Department's active call log lists multiple responses for medical service on the 1100 block of N Palm Canyon Drive, beginning just before 11 a.m. local time.

There were also various calls for burglaries in the area, according to police records.

Apparent explosion rock downtown Palm Springs

An apparent explosion prompted a large emergency response in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday. (@_nimasworld / X)

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE INFERNO AFTER REPORTED EXPLOSION NEAR TEXAS AIRPORT, AT LEAST 4 INJURED

The Palm Springs Police Department, Palm Springs Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Desert Regional Medical Center did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Apparent explosion rock downtown Palm Springs

Glass was seen on a Palm Springs street after the apparent blast in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday. (@_nimasworld / X)

LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY CYBERTRUCK THAT EXPLODED AT TRUMP HOTEL HAD FUEL CONTAINERS, LARGE FIREWORK MORTARS

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital it is not responding to the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.