Why investigators are searching both land and sea for missing Michigan woman in Bahamas

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HOPE TOWN, Bahamas – The U.S. Coast Guard entered day three in the renewed search to find 55-year-old Lynette Hooker, who has been missing since April, as teams comb both land and sea for evidence in the case.

Fox News Digital got an up-close look at how the team has been carrying out the mission, with divers seen scouring the Sea of Abaco near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas.

On land, investigators are relying on help from the Broward County Sheriff's Office cadaver dog.

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"At this point they will leave no stone unturned. The investigators will backtrack into the last known moment that she was seen based on hard evidence. Then they’ll move forward from there," said Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor.

LYNETTE HOOKER MISSING IN BAHAMAS: TIMELINE OF MICHIGAN WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE, HUSBAND’S ARREST

Lynette Hooker's husband, Brian Hooker, initially told police his wife went overboard from a dinghy boat and she was swept away by the currents, while he was able to paddle to shore.

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The specific location where he says she fell overboard allegedly contradicts the GPS data investigators gathered from his cellphone, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

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As for why officials are also conducting a search for clues on land versus in the water? Parker said it all comes down to ruling out all possible scenarios.

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"It would’ve been easy to get rid of her in a remote location at sea or if there are other theories popping up, they [investigators] won’t rule those out," she said.

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COAST GUARD SEIZES BRIAN HOOKER'S SAILBOAT AS IT LEAVES BAHAMAS AFTER WIFE’S DISAPPEARANCE: REPORT

Parker believes there is more intel than what is available to the public. "Law enforcement almost always knows much more than what they share," she said.

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"Thankfully, the Bahamas has an excellent relationship with the United States in jointly working these sorts of investigations. Their cooperation and assistance is crucial for potential successful prosecution of this case."

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Brian Hooker has not been charged with any crime or wrongdoing.

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Fox News Digital has repeatedly reached out to Hooker's attorney for comment.

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