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Bahamas

Why investigators are searching both land and sea for missing Michigan woman in Bahamas

Brian Hooker's claim that his wife fell from a dinghy allegedly contradicts cellphone GPS data, a US official says

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker Video

Coast Guard searches for Lynette Hooker

The U.S. Coast Guard hunts for evidence in the Bahamas disappearance of Lynette Hooker on June 3, 2026.

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HOPE TOWN, Bahamas – The U.S. Coast Guard entered day three in the renewed search to find 55-year-old Lynette Hooker, who has been missing since April, as teams comb both land and sea for evidence in the case.

Fox News Digital got an up-close look at how the team has been carrying out the mission, with divers seen scouring the Sea of Abaco near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas.

On land, investigators are relying on help from the Broward County Sheriff's Office cadaver dog.

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"At this point they will leave no stone unturned. The investigators will backtrack into the last known moment that she was seen based on hard evidence. Then they’ll move forward from there," said Nicole Parker, former FBI special agent and Fox News contributor.

Members of the US Coast Guard and Bahamian Police Force searching waters near Hope Town

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bahamian Police Force search waters near Hope Town, The Bahamas, on June 3, 2026, looking for clues in the disappearance of American boater Lynette Hooker, last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

LYNETTE HOOKER MISSING IN BAHAMAS: TIMELINE OF MICHIGAN WOMAN’S DISAPPEARANCE, HUSBAND’S ARREST

Lynette Hooker's husband, Brian Hooker, initially told police his wife went overboard from a dinghy boat and she was swept away by the currents, while he was able to paddle to shore.

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Members of Broward County Sheriff's Office and Maggie the cadaver dog arrive at Abaco Inn in Hope Town

Members of the Broward County Sheriff's Office and Maggie the cadaver dog arrive at the Abaco Inn in Hope Town, The Bahamas, on June 3, 2026, to conduct a search related to missing American boater Lynette Hooker, last seen in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

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The specific location where he says she fell overboard allegedly contradicts the GPS data investigators gathered from his cellphone, a U.S. official familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Members of the US Coast Guard and Bahamian Defence Force arriving at The Abaco Inn in Hope Town

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bahamian Defence Force arrive at The Abaco Inn in Hope Town, The Bahamas, on June 3, 2026, to conduct a search related to missing American boater Lynette Hooker, last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

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As for why officials are also conducting a search for clues on land versus in the water? Parker said it all comes down to ruling out all possible scenarios.

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"It would’ve been easy to get rid of her in a remote location at sea or if there are other theories popping up, they [investigators] won’t rule those out," she said.

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Members of the US Coast Guard searching an area in Hope Town, The Bahamas.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard search an area in Hope Town, The Bahamas, on June 3, 2026, looking for clues in the disappearance of American boater Lynette Hooker, who was last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

COAST GUARD SEIZES BRIAN HOOKER'S SAILBOAT AS IT LEAVES BAHAMAS AFTER WIFE’S DISAPPEARANCE: REPORT

Parker believes there is more intel than what is available to the public. "Law enforcement almost always knows much more than what they share," she said.

Members of the US Coast Guard searching waters near Hope Town, The Bahamas

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard search the waters near Hope Town, The Bahamas, on June 3, 2026, looking for clues in the disappearance of American boater Lynette Hooker, last seen alive in early April. (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital)

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"Thankfully, the Bahamas has an excellent relationship with the United States in jointly working these sorts of investigations. Their cooperation and assistance is crucial for potential successful prosecution of this case."

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Brian Hooker has not been charged with any crime or wrongdoing.

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Fox News Digital has repeatedly reached out to Hooker's attorney for comment.

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