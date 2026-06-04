Trump administration launches federal investigation into Atlanta's MARTA system after fatal train stabbing

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The Trump administration is launching a federal investigation into Atlanta’s troubled transit system after two recent stabbings, including the killing of a 66-year-old woman on a MARTA train.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Federal Transit Administration will audit the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) over worker and rider safety, citing what officials described as alarming rates of violent incidents on the system.

"I want ANSWERS from Atlanta. The number of assaults, robberies, and rapes on MARTA’s trains is MORE THAN THREE TIMES the national average," Duffy wrote in a Thursday X post.

The probe follows the murder of 66-year-old Margaret Swan, a great-grandmother, who was repeatedly stabbed to death on an Atlanta train allegedly by a homeless man.

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"Margaret’s family DESERVES ACCOUNTABILITY. No one should be forced to fear for their safety on public transit," Duffy said.

In a June 3 letter to MARTA Interim CEO Jonathan Hunt, the FTA said the audit will examine whether the agency has properly implemented its safety plan, including measures to prevent assaults on transit workers and protect passengers.

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The agency said MARTA reported one of only two transit-worker assault fatalities nationwide in fiscal year 2025 and that its rate of serious personal-security incidents has been nearly twice the national average since fiscal year 2024.

The federal review will also scrutinize MARTA’s plans to reduce crime and fare evasion, as well as how it has spent federal and other funds meant to improve security for passengers and workers.

Duffy said that MARTA has 15 days to turn over safety plans, assault reports, training records and other documents requested by investigators.

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The probe follows two stabbing attacks on MARTA property, including the fatal attack on the 66-year-old woman and another stabbing days earlier at a station.

In the recent Swan murder on Saturday, John Elijah Matthews, 25, of Decatur, Georgia, was charged in a federal criminal complaint with committing an act of violence using a dangerous weapon with intent to cause death on a mass transportation system , according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

He is also charged locally with felony murder, according to Fulton County records.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will determine whether the government will seek the death penalty if Matthews is convicted, prosecutors said.

The deadly attack unfolded around 11:25 a.m. Saturday, May 30, while Swan was riding a northbound MARTA train from the Lakewood Station toward Oakland City Station, according to prosecutors and a Fulton County arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The affidavit, sworn by MARTA Police Detective Douglas Burn, alleges Matthews boarded Train Car 134 at 11:24:59 a.m., wearing glasses, an orange T-shirt with writing on the front, dark gray pants, white socks and black slides. Swan had boarded the same train car minutes earlier, at 11:21:46 a.m., and was sitting alone, according to the affidavit.

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Surveillance video allegedly showed Matthews walk to the side of the train where Swan was seated and stand near her.

At 11:25:18 a.m., he allegedly moved closer and stood just to her right. Eight seconds later, at 11:25:26 a.m., he allegedly reached into his right front pants pocket, pulled out a knife and opened it, the affidavit states.

At 11:25:32 a.m., Matthews allegedly sliced Swan’s throat with his right hand while holding her head, according to the affidavit. Swan screamed and tried to get up from her seat, but Matthews allegedly held onto her right arm and stabbed her approximately 18 to 20 times , the affidavit says.

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Federal prosecutors said surveillance video showed Matthews stabbing Swan approximately 18 to 20 times in the chest and neck area as she tried to defend herself.

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Other passengers fled and called for help, and at least one passenger confirmed Swan had no interaction with Matthews before the attack, prosecutors said.

The affidavit says Matthews then threw Swan to the floor and stood near her until the train arrived at Oakland City Station at 11:27:05 a.m.

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He then allegedly exited the train with the knife in his right hand and walked toward the north end of the platform.

MARTA police officers arrived moments later and rushed to apprehend him, according to the affidavit.

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Bolton, who was patrolling the Oakland City Station concourse, heard a commotion on the platform and saw patrons pointing toward Matthews, according to the affidavit.

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Bolton allegedly saw Matthews holding a knife near the north end of the platform and ordered him to turn over. Matthews allegedly did not comply and was taken into custody after another officer arrived, the affidavit says.

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Prosecutors said Matthews was allegedly found with a bloody folding knife and had blood on his clothes. The affidavit says that Matthews "did not have an address currently" and that he advised he did not have a phone number currently.

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First responders attempted emergency medical aid , but Swan was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The affidavit says the Fulton County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 1:45 p.m. and recorded Swan’s time of death as 2 p.m.

Fox News Digital has reached out to MARTA and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for additional information.