Frat house turns into crime scene after member allegedly sexually assaults woman, police say

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A University of Arkansas student is facing multiple charges after allegedly strangling and raping a woman at a fraternity house along the edge of campus.

Crew Kvern, 19, was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated assault and third-degree battery in Washington County on April 12, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital.

An affidavit revealed that on March 17, Kvern and the unidentified victim allegedly met for the first time near Kvern’s workplace on Dickson Street, 5 News reported .

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The pair then reportedly moved to the University of Arkansas’ Kappa Sigma fraternity house, where Kvern lived at the time, authorities said.

Upon arriving at the home, authorities reportedly allege Kvern demanded sex from the victim.

When the victim refused to consent, Kvern allegedly slapped and punched her before raping her, according to the outlet.

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The victim reportedly told authorities that during the incident, Kvern allegedly put his hands around her neck repeatedly and made it difficult for her to breathe.

The unidentified woman also alleged that she was afraid to deny Kvern’s advances after he punched a door and told her "it would be easy for him to throw her to the floor and break her rib cage," the outlet reported.

Upon being interviewed by the school’s police department on March 20, Kvern reportedly told authorities the interaction was "totally consensual."

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An affidavit revealed six people who were interviewed as part of the investigation corroborated the victim’s statements, according to 5 News.

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A crime log also reportedly indicated additional accusations included terroristic threatening and false imprisonment.

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The incident is only the latest in a string of reported rapes allegedly committed at campus residences during the ongoing academic year, according to 5 News.

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Kvern was reportedly released on a $100,000 bond one day after his arrest. He is expected to appear in court on May 6.

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The University of Arkansas, Kappa Sigma’s national chapter and Kvern’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.