Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Arkansas

Frat house turns into crime scene after member allegedly sexually assaults woman, police say

Crew Kvern was arrested April 12 on charges of rape, aggravated assault and third-degree battery in Washington County

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Expert reveals hidden safety concerns of off-campus Greek life housing at US universities Video

Expert reveals hidden safety concerns of off-campus Greek life housing at US universities

Campuspeak president David Stollman speaks to Fox News Digital about the concerns surrounding off-campus Greek life housing after a Rutgers University student was critically injured in an alleged hazing incident in October.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of Arkansas student is facing multiple charges after allegedly strangling and raping a woman at a fraternity house along the edge of campus.

Crew Kvern, 19, was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated assault and third-degree battery in Washington County on April 12, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital. 

An affidavit revealed that on March 17, Kvern and the unidentified victim allegedly met for the first time near Kvern’s workplace on Dickson Street, 5 News reported.

ALLEGED HAZING DEATH TIED TO SECRETIVE RUSH NIGHT IGNITES ARRESTS AND FRAT RECKONING

Crew Kvern standing in a mugshot photo

Crew Kvern, 19, was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated assault and third-degree battery in Washington County, Ark., on April 12, 2026, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The pair then reportedly moved to the University of Arkansas’ Kappa Sigma fraternity house, where Kvern lived at the time, authorities said.

Upon arriving at the home, authorities reportedly allege Kvern demanded sex from the victim. 

When the victim refused to consent, Kvern allegedly slapped and punched her before raping her, according to the outlet.

‘EXTREME’ HAZING ALLEGATIONS FORCE FRATERNITY SUSPENSION, INVESTIGATION AT MAJOR US UNIVERSITY

Crew Kvern standing outside the University of Arkansas Kappa Sigma fraternity house

Crew Kvern is accused of raping and strangling a woman inside the University of Arkansas’ Kappa Sigma fraternity house in Fayetteville, Ark., on March 17, 2026, according to reports. (Google Maps)

The victim reportedly told authorities that during the incident, Kvern allegedly put his hands around her neck repeatedly and made it difficult for her to breathe. 

The unidentified woman also alleged that she was afraid to deny Kvern’s advances after he punched a door and told her "it would be easy for him to throw her to the floor and break her rib cage," the outlet reported.

Upon being interviewed by the school’s police department on March 20, Kvern reportedly told authorities the interaction was "totally consensual." 

GOT A TIP?

Students talking behind Old Main building at University of Arkansas campus

Students talk behind the Old Main building on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, Ark. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

An affidavit revealed six people who were interviewed as part of the investigation corroborated the victim’s statements, according to 5 News.

FOLLOW US ON X

A crime log also reportedly indicated additional accusations included terroristic threatening and false imprisonment. 

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

The incident is only the latest in a string of reported rapes allegedly committed at campus residences during the ongoing academic year, according to 5 News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Kvern was reportedly released on a $100,000 bond one day after his arrest. He is expected to appear in court on May 6. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The University of Arkansas, Kappa Sigma’s national chapter and Kvern’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue