Bryan Kohberger's victims 'endured a high degree of pain' and suffering, unsealed autopsy reports show

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The autopsy reports for the University of Idaho student victims have been unsealed by the Ada County court, where the case was transferred after killer Bryan Kohberger successfully asked for a change of venue.

They were conducted by Dr. Veena Singh, Spokane's chief medical examiner, who prosecutors said was planning to testify in the penalty phase of trial had their accused killer not pleaded guilty first.

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The reports do not include photographs. Some of the information about the devastating injuries to the victims has already been made public.

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Dr. Singh found that all of the victims suffered wounds "consistent" with a "Ka-Bar Full Size US Marine Corps Fighting Knife" — the suspected murder weapon. Some injuries may have been caused by different parts of the weapon, she found.

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All four were killed by multiple sharp-force injuries and "endured a high degree of pain and/or suffering" in the attack, which took place as three of the four were sleeping around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022.

She noted that Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had also suffered blunt-force injuries to her face and that an "unidentified object" appeared to have been used to cover her mouth. She also showed signs of asphyxia.

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The victims were Goncalves, her 21-year-old best friend, Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.

Kernodle was the only one not in bed when Kohberger attacked — suffering defensive wounds on her hands and arms.

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Police found a leather Ka-Bar sheath in the bed with Goncalves and Mogen that prosecutors later said had Kohberger's DNA on it.

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Investigators used investigative genetic genealogy to come up with leads about the suspect, and discovered a potential match in Kohberger, who had been attending classes 10 miles from the crime scene. He was arrested at his parents' house in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022.

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The reports were included in a batch of newly unsealed court filings as the court continues to make more information in the case available to the public.

Kohberger, who was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at the neighboring Washington State University, pleaded guilty last year to avoid death by the firing squad.

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He is serving four consecutive life sentences plus another 10 years.

His early weeks in prison were marked with complaints about the food and mistreatment by fellow inmates.