New Jersey man accused of killing wife with barbell allegedly confessed in messages to relatives: report

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A New Jersey man accused of killing his wife with a barbell allegedly admitted to the slaying in messages to family members, detailed a "long-simmering hatred" toward her in an email and then attempted suicide after fleeing the scene, according to court records.

Michael A. Kless, 67, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, 66-year-old Stacy E. Kless, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced last Friday.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Monmouth County, Ocean Township police received a call at approximately 9:32 a.m. on May 27 from an individual who reported that Kless had contacted him and said he had killed his wife and intended to kill himself.

A second caller contacted police about 14 minutes later and reported that Kless had sent an email admitting he had murdered his mother, the affidavit states.

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Investigators later reviewed the email and said it described a "long-simmering hatred" toward Stacy Kless, referenced a new romantic relationship with a woman from Central America and included details of the killing that matched evidence found at the scene, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that workers scheduled to perform repairs at the residence arrived at approximately 9:05 a.m. and encountered Kless outside the home.

Investigators said the workers observed a scratch and blood on Kless' face. He allegedly refused to allow them inside and asked that the appointment be rescheduled.

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Ocean Township police officers responded to the couple's home on Seward Drive and forced entry into the residence to check on the occupants' welfare.

Officers found Stacy Kless dead in the basement with a barbell resting across her neck and throat, according to court records. She was pronounced dead later that morning.

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Along with first-degree murder, Kless has been charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Prosecutors identified the weapon as a barbell.

Court records indicate investigators classified the case as involving domestic violence and determined Kless allegedly attempted to or did strangle the victim during the incident.

Authorities allege Kless fled the residence after the killing. Investigators tracked his vehicle traveling north on the Garden State Parkway before he allegedly contacted another individual and said he was attempting to overdose on medication at a rest stop, according to the affidavit.

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The couple's two adult children later provided investigators with text messages that authorities said contained admissions from their father regarding their mother's death.

Court records also show investigators seized multiple electronic devices, including phones, during the investigation.

Kless remains hospitalized and is in the custody of the Monmouth County Jail, according to Santiago.

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Despite the charges, Kless is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.