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Arizona

Three college frats in crosshairs as hazing claims of booze, burns and hospital trips spark crackdown: school

Allegations include burns from hot liquids, forced alcohol consumption and hospitalizations, letters to chapters say

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Stepheny Price Fox News
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Three University of Arizona fraternities are being investigated after several allegations surrounding extreme hazing and student hospitalizations have surfaced, with campus authorities insisting the organizations pose a "substantial risk" to members of the school’s community. 

Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi and Phi Delta Theta are all facing some level of disciplinary action stemming from allegations of hazing, according to letters sent by the dean of students and obtained by Fox News Digital.

The school's Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity has been placed on an "interim loss of recognition," making it one of two campus organizations not permitted to use campus facilities for events until the investigation is completed. 

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Three University of Arizona fraternity houses on campus

Three University of Arizona fraternities face disciplinary action over alleged hazing, according to letters obtained by Fox News Digital. (iStock)

The move comes amid allegations from new members that they "experienced burns from hot liquids, forced consumption of alcohol, alcohol poisoning and blackouts, resulting in the hospitalization of Sigma Alpha Mu members," according to the notice from campus officials.

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University of Arizona Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity house exterior

The University of Arizona’s Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity has been placed on interim loss of recognition, barring it from using campus facilities for events during an ongoing investigation. (Google Maps)

The allegations were submitted to campus authorities on April 22, the letter said. 

A second fraternity, Sigma Chi, has also been placed on an "interim loss of recognition," according to a separate letter obtained by Fox News Digital. 

The letter states the chapter is accused of hosting two events this month in which UA students "were provided with and consumed alcohol, and were knowingly and unknowingly given drugs," allegations that directly violate the Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct.  

Sigma Chi fraternity house at the University of Arizona

Sigma Chi fraternity at the University of Arizona has been placed on interim loss of recognition due to alleged hazing violations. (Google Maps)

As a result of the alleged alcohol and drug consumption, several UA students were reportedly sent to the hospital, according to campus officials.

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UA officials have also placed Phi Delta Theta on an "activities suspension," meaning the organization is only permitted to conduct business meetings, after hazing allegations surfaced, according to a third letter obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Campus officials allege that between the fall 2025 and spring 2026 semesters, Phi Delta Theta’s new members were "subjected to  forced alcohol consumption, degradation, humiliation, hazing, and other threatening and endangering behaviors," according to the notice.

University of Arizona Phi Delta Theta fraternity house exterior

University of Arizona officials placed the Phi Delta Theta fraternity on an activities suspension, allowing only business meetings, after hazing allegations surfaced. (Google Maps)

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Sigma Alpha Mu and Sigma Chi are scheduled to meet with the dean’s office this week to learn if the chapter’s loss of recognition is permanent, while Phi Delta Theta was set to meet with campus officials on April 15. 

"I mean that’s what you really think of when you think of fraternities, not so much sororities in my opinion, but not a surprising thing to know they’re still doing all that despite it being banned most everywhere I want to say," UA freshman Acacia Fernandez told 13News.

University of Arizona

People walk through campus at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Oct. 8, 2022. (Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

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"I do feel bad for the students who were affected by the hazing, just, you know, the social pressures that people have to go through to fit in, I feel bad for them honestly," Fernandez reportedly said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a UA spokesperson confirmed the investigations being conducted into the three frats.

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"The university takes these issues seriously, and they are currently being investigated by the Dean of Students Office," the spokesperson said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi and Phi Delta’s local and national chapters for comment. 

Phi Delta Theta's local chapter declined Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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