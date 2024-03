Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Utah worker is lucky to be alive after he was buried up to his chin when a trench 10 feet deep collapsed on him while digging in a backyard on Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responded around 1:10 p.m. to a trench collapse at a Cedar Hills residence where three contract laborers were doing sewer work for a homeowner, American Fork Battalion Chief Justin Whatcott told reporters.

First responders arrived to find two of the workers trying to dig out the 20-year-old male victim, who was buried up to his chin under dirt and debris.

Rescuers set up trench shoring to make the area safe and the Utah Valley Metro Special Response Team used a vacuum truck to remove the dirt and debris from around the victim in a process that Whatcott said "takes quite a while."

"I think our victim was very lucky," the battalion chief said. "I think our crews did very good and rapid work to get him removed."

Whattcott said the man was conscious during the entire rescue mission.

After the man was successfully dug out, he was flown to a hospital in serious condition. No updates on the victim’s condition or his identity were immediately released.

It was unclear what caused the trench to collapse. Whatcott said Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) teams would investigate.

The incident comes less than a week after the rescue of a backhoe operator who was buried alive for 12 hours when a dirt pit collapsed on him in Tennessee.

Last month, a 7-year-old Indiana girl was killed while on vacation with her family in Florida when a 5- to 6-feet deep sand hole she had dug with her brother on a beach had collapsed and completely buried her.