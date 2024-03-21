Expand / Collapse search
Georgia college students on weekend road trip rescue family in sinking car: ‘Surreal’

Five first-year students from the University of Georgia stopped to help

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
A group of women traveling on a weekend road trip can now add "lifesavers" to their resume. 

Five students from the University of Georgia are being honored as heroes after they took action during a dramatic turn of events last weekend. 

Eleanor Cart, Kaitlyn Iannace, Clarke Jones, Jane McArdle and Molly McCollum were traveling from Athens, Georgia, to Savannah, Georgia, for a weekend of St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

After turning along Murray Hill Road in Burke County, Georgia, the group of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority sisters approached the Brier Creek bridge — and saw something odd. 

They saw a dust cloud below the bridge with a flask of white light, McCollum told Fox 5 Atlanta. 

Vehicle in creek

The students immediately acted when they saw that people were still in the vehicle, which was almost fully submerged. (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

"We kind of like pulled over super fast, turn, go down this hill to this boat ramp area — and we just see this white minivan submerged underwater," she said. 

The young women jumped out of their car and toward the three passengers. 

"Two of the women quickly entered the water to get the victims to safety while the others gathered supplies and communicated with emergency responders," according to Online Athens.

"We see the mom pop out of the car… We’re just tag-teaming, trying to get the children out of the water," McCollum told Fox 5 Atlanta. 

The college student said that along with the mother, there were two children in the back of the car — one about four years old. 

UGA Students

The five students involved in helping the family were headed to Savannah, Georgia, for St. Patrick's Day weekend.  (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

"He was fully under[water] for … we think about four or five minutes," she said. 

While one student called 911, another put her lifeguarding skills to the test by performing CPR on one of the children. 

Clarke Jones said it was a "worst-case situation" — but somehow, within a minute, the child began responding. 

"It was so surreal. I mean, the mom just went and picked up her child and we all just kind of looked at each other and instantly started sobbing," Jones said. 

Creek where car was found

The three people, including two children, who had been inside the car were taken to the hospital.  (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said all three survivors of the incident were transferred to a hospital — and that they were released the next day. 

The five women who took part in the rescue were honored with a lifesaving heroism proclamation from the University of Georgia. 

UGA president Jere W. Morehead said, "I am so proud of these heroic students and their exemplary act of courage and teamwork," in a press release.

All five first-year students will also be honored at this year’s Kappa Alpha Theta Grand Convention for their fearlessness and bravery. 

"All occupants were conscious and alert when transported from the scene."

The Sardis Police Department of Sardis, Georgia, wrote in a post on Facebook that the five young women "saw the accident happen and without hesitation entered the water and began to assist the occupants out of the vehicle. These five young ladies were the primary factor in ensuring that the occupants were able to get out of and on top of the vehicle."

It also thanked local emergency service groups for their help in the rescue efforts as well. 

The police department added, "We especially want to thank the 5 students for their selflessness and act of courage! The term ‘hero’ gets said about sports stars and others, but these five are true heroes!!"

The department added, "All occupants were conscious and alert when transported from the scene. Pray for the family!"

Fox News Digital reached out to the students for further comment.  

