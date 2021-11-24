Utah high school fires coach over allegedly threatening student, parents in voicemail

A Utah high school fired a teacher who left a threatening voicemail on a student’s phone.

Donald "Don" Eck, a phys-ed teacher who also coaches the Clearfield High School football team, allegedly left a message for a player who had quit the team.

The Davis School District placed Eck on administrative leave on Oct. 25 "after allegations surfaced regarding his conduct." The district outright fired him on Nov. 22, Fox 13 Now reported.

In Eck’s voicemail, obtained by the outlet, the coach talked about needing to "put a stop" to the student’s mother "talking (expletive) about the coaches."

"What they let you do, quitting on your teammates, is the most selfish thing I’ve seen in all my years of athletics, and I’ve been around a lot of players," Eck allegedly said.

"But by them letting you (expletive) quit on your teammates and go into this game shorthanded like we did is the most despicable thing I’ve ever seen in all my years of coaching, and I want to let both your parents know that and I want to tell them face to face, so call me back so I can set up a meeting with your parents," the voice mail continued. "Thanks, bye."

Eck told the Salt Lake Tribune he had "made a mistake" out of anger.

A district investigation concluded "disciplinary action was needed."

"The district does not condone such behavior from any of its employees," a statement to ABC 4 read.

Chris Tremea, parent liaison for the football team, said Eck "was devastated by his actions."

"He truly was aware he had made a mistake," Tremea told Fox 13 Now. "It’s hard for that position in that game and Don was very frustrated and I guess that’s what kind of lead up to the phone call."

Tremea added that "everybody makes mistakes."