Navy

US Navy destroyer, supply ship collide in Caribbean, injuring 2 sailors

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Two U.S. Navy sailors were injured on Wednesday after a U.S. Navy destroyer and a supply ship collided in the Caribbean, military officials said.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG103) and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) collided during a replenishment-at-sea," U.S. Southern Command said in a statement on Thursday. "Two personnel reported minor injuries and are in stable condition. Both ships have reported sailing safely. The incident is currently under investigation."

USS Truxtun sails in Arabian Sea in 2023

FILE - The USS Truxtun takes part in exercises in the Arabian Sea near Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Feb. 13, 2023. (ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

