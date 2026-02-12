US Navy destroyer, supply ship collide in Caribbean, injuring 2 sailors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two U.S. Navy sailors were injured on Wednesday after a U.S. Navy destroyer and a supply ship collided in the Caribbean, military officials said.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG103) and the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) collided during a replenishment-at-sea," U.S. Southern Command said in a statement on Thursday. "Two personnel reported minor injuries and are in stable condition. Both ships have reported sailing safely. The incident is currently under investigation."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin and Liz Friden contributed to this report.