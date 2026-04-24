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Narco-Terror

US military kills two suspected narco-terrorists in strike on drug-trafficking vessel in the Pacific

The operation marks the latest in a series of SOUTHCOM strikes targeting cartel-linked trafficking operations

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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US strike kills 2 suspected narco-terrorists on drug vessel in eastern Pacific Video

US strike kills 2 suspected narco-terrorists on drug vessel in eastern Pacific

U.S. Southern Command said forces carried out a strike on a vessel tied to drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific, killing two suspected narco-terrorists. (@Southcom via X)

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The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Friday, killing two suspected narco-terrorists, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On April 24, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the post continued. "Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action."No U.S. military forces were harmed."

ALLEGED NARCO-TERRORISTS KILLED AS US FORCES STRIKE SUSPECTED DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN CARIBBEAN

gif of U.S. strike on suspected narco terrorist ship in the Eastern Pacific

U.S. forces carried out a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two individuals, officials said. (U.S. Southern Command)

SOUTHCOM did not immediately provide additional details about the identities of those killed or the specific groups involved.

The U.S. military has carried out numerous strikes in recent months on suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

The strike comes less than a week after SOUTHCOM said it conducted a similar operation in the Caribbean, killing three suspected narco-terrorists.

US, ECUADOR LAUNCH JOINT OPERATIONS TARGETING NARCO-TERROR GROUPS: SOUTHCOM

Francis Donovan

(L/R) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Francis L. Donovan and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd testify during a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing on their nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the military struck a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, SOUTHCOM said.

SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

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President Donald Trump waving to media after walking off Air Force One at Miami International Airport

U.S. military operations targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels continue under President Donald Trump. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Eastern Pacific remains a key corridor for narcotics trafficking, with cartels often using small, fast-moving vessels to transport drugs toward the U.S. and Central America.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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