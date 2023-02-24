Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

US Army veteran charged in cold case murder of pregnant soldier in Germany

US Army Pfc. Amanda Gonzales was four months pregnant at the time she was killed

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A former soldier was arrested Thursday in Florida in connection with the death of a pregnant service member at an Army base in Germany 21 years ago, federal prosecutors said. 

Shannon L. Wilkerson, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 3, 2001 death of Pfc. Amanda Gonzales at Fliegerhorst Kaserne, then an Army base in Hanau, Germany, the Justice Department said. Wilkerson was a soldier at the time before he was later discharged from active duty in 2004. 

Army Pfc. Amanda Gonzales was four months pregnant when she was killed while stationed in Germany more than two decades ago. 

Army Pfc. Amanda Gonzales was four months pregnant when she was killed while stationed in Germany more than two decades ago.  (FBI)

Gonzales, 19, was four months pregnant at the time she was killed, the FBI said. She was found on the floor of her third-floor barracks room and had been strangled. She was discovered after not reporting for work. 

Her cause of death was asphyxiation. 

At the time of her death, Gonzales served as a cook in the Headquarters Supply Company of the 127th Aviation Support battalion.

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed. Wilkerson faces life in prison if convicted. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Army. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.