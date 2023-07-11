Ukraine’s NATO status focus of summit, GOP unveils new national voting law and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

PATH OF PEACE – Biden says NATO membership for Ukraine off the table while war is raging as Zelenskyy makes last-minute bid. Continue reading …

‘RATIONAL APPROACH’ – Republicans unveil new national voting law, issue stark warning on deception by Democrats. Continue reading …

‘WHISTLEBLOWER' CHARGED – DOJ indicts missing man who claims to have information on Biden family’s China ties. Continue reading …

PLAY BALL! - Baseball fans gather in Seattle ahead of the MLB All-Star Game tonight, which is expected to garner protests from activists. Continue reading

‘MISSION SEEKR’ - Bear Grylls partners with AI company on new fact-checking system. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

WHO IS DAVID WEISS? - Hunter Biden's prosecutor comes under microscope after controversial plea deal. Continue reading …

‘YET ANOTHER EXAMPLE’- Sen. Tom Cotton says Biden's 'indecision' is hurting Ukraine. Continue reading …

‘CANNOT SUPPORT’ - Conservatives warn McCarthy they’ll vote against spending bills that don’t cut ‘bloated’ government. Continue reading …

FIRST AMENDMENT FIGHT - Sen. Rand Paul moves to protect Americans' right to free speech from Biden and Big Tech. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘HAS NO PLACE’ - MSNBC sparks fury after guests trash Casey DeSantis as 'America's Karen.' Continue reading …

‘JUST NOT TRUE’ - CNN's Jim Acosta insists Democrats are not in favor of abortion up until the moment of birth. Continue reading …

GAME OVER - New York Times announces it will close down sports department after staff demands answers. Continue reading …

‘NOT GONNA SHY AWAY’ - CNN anchor changes mind on covering Hunter's scandals after initially ignoring laptop reports. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREG ABBOTT - China is knocking on Texas' door: Here's how US needs to respond. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK - Biden 'yells' and shuns 7th grandchild. Now, the most unexpected people are waking up. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

‘GRATEFUL AND HUMBLED’ - Jesse Watters will continue putting on show ‘American people want to hear’ with move to 8 pm ET. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - The Democratic Party doesn't want Biden. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The Biden admin thinks this is all 'normal.' Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘HIGHWAY ROBBERY’ - Former Disney imagineer says theme park experience has gone downhill. Continue reading …

‘HERE TO STAY’ - Air Force showcases how AI will help military dominate airspace. Continue reading …

STRIKING A CHORD - Christian singer speaks out after topping Billboard and iTunes with anti-Target song. Continue reading …

2023’S SULTAN OF SWAT – Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr wins MLB Home Run Derby. Continue reading …

SEAL SAVED - Divers and animal care experts were able to save an adult gray seal in Cornwall, England, after a frisbee-like plastic object became wrapped around its neck. Watch how the professionals handled this heroic task. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Dem Gov's budget tricks could burden taxpayers for centuries: WI nonprofit. See video …

WATCH: Briefing on White House cocaine mystery won’t come until end of July. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Many of Biden's most reliable left wing allies are turning on him. Interestingly, they're all doing it at the same time. Let's take a look at the Atlantic "Step aside, Joe. The president has no business running for office at the age of 80." Axios referred to Joe as the "Old Yeller" in a report about how vicious his quick temper is, that it's so bad that aides avoid meeting with him one-on-one, even bring in support help if they need it."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.